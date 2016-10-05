Couples Welcome To Enjoy A Night Out At H2O Clean Comedy Show

Staff Report
Covered by Christ Apparel & Family Time Entertainment will be hosting The Humor 2 Outreach Comedy Tour on Friday, November 18 from 6-9:30 p.m. at The Regent in Riverview to raise funds for The Good Samaritan Mission. Show starts at 7:30.
Join us for an evening of laughs with great, clean humor by three funny and unique stand-up comedians. The night will be safe and fun for the entire family!
Good Samaritan Mission believes in a hand up, not a hand out. It is helping families break the cycle of poverty and dependence through education and spreading God’s love.Last year, the Mission hosted more than 100 classes, from health to English as a Second Language, benefiting more than 5,000 people.
“Humor to Outreach is unlike any other comedy show,” describes organizer Mike Self.
It is a full stage production with sound, lighting and some of the funniest nationally touring stand-up comedians in the country.
H2O has been featured on ABC action news, the Tampa Tribune and several other publications. Its comedians have been seen on CTN, The Grand Ole Opry, Last Comic Standing, ABC, Nickelodeon, comedy clubs and resorts throughout the southeast.
The humor is fast paced, uplifting and enjoyable for the whole family. The comedians also includes a message of hope.
The show is 100% Church Clean! 100% Comedy Club Funny!
Doors Open at 6 p.m. and show begins at 7:30 p.m.
For more information and tickets, call 690-2201 or 677-9763 or email Mike580358@msn.com.
Tickets are $25 per person or $45 per couple.
Purchase a table of 8 for $250 or select a premium table with premium seating near the front of the stage for $275 (must purchased in advance).
