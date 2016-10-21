Dinner & Auction, Support Groups & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti
Coin & Currency Show
Brandon Coin Club Inc., a 501 (C) 7 non-profit organization, is pleased to announce its next Coin & Currency Show on Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Brandon Elks Lodge #2383, located at 800 Centennial Lodge Dr. in Brandon.
30 dealers/45 tables; free admission/parking/door prizes and excellent food available on site. Free coin grab bags for all children under 12 and free appraisals.
ICG Grading Service in attendance and offering free verbal opinions and $10 slabbing.
For more information, contact Jack Laci at 352-777-6073 or brandoncoinclub@yahoo.com.
Golf Tournament Benefits Homeless And Disabled Veterans
A golf Tournament to benefit homeless and disabled veterans in the Tampa Bay community that reside at Liberty Manor for Veterans will be held at Pebble Creek Golf Course on Saturday, November 12 and includes golf, dinner, door prizes and auction. It is hosted by the Brandon Elks Lodge #2383. For more information, contact George Scribner at 850-206-0577.
Valrico Service League To Hold Harvest Dinner & Auction
Valrico Service League (VSL) will hold its Harvest Dinner & Auction on Sunday, November 6 at Center Place, 650 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon. Tickets are $30 and may be purchased at Center Place through Friday, October 28. The Platinum Bank sponsored event starts at 5:30 p.m., with catered dinner at 6 p.m. and live auction at 6:45 p.m.
Thanks to the generosity of last year’s auction patrons and donations from the business community of tickets to events, rounds of golf, restaurant gift certificates and unique items from area artists, VSL support included ECHO, Brandon Outreach Clinic, Center Place, Family Promise of Brandon and summer activities at A Kid’s Place.
For more information, call Claudia Yake at 685-7998 or Sue Hadden at 685-6160.
Newcomers Begin New Season Of Social Fun
September started the New Year for the Brandon Newcomers. It meets the third Wednesday of each month at the Brandon Recreation Center on Sadie St. at 9 a.m. The next meeting is November 16. Everyone is invited to join to meet new friends and have fun. The dues for the year are $20. You can participate in any all activities such as Book club, Bridge, Bunco, Arts and Crafts; Mah Jong, and more. Local trips such as The Barn, The Christmas Store in Altamonte Springs are planned.
Whether new to the area or long time resident, you are welcome. For more information, call Re at 643 3281.
Weekly Support Meeting Of Depression Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA)
A free peer to peer support group welcomes anyone with mental health issues, plus support people. Confidentiality is a priority. It meets in the fellowship hall of Brandon Christian Church, 910 Bryan Rd. every Monday from 7-8:30 p.m. It is part of the larger organization of DBSA Tampa Bay. Visit dbsatampabay.org or call 727-410-1569.
The Bridges Retirement Community Hosts Mind Boost Workshop
Is your mind as sharp as it could be? Our brains are powerful and even more so when we understand how our brains work and what we can do to improve our memory. A Mind Boost workshop, held on Tuesday, November 10 from 3- 5 p.m., will provide information on normal changes in memory, how memory works, steps to improve memory and memory exercises. Anna Lively, National Board Certified and Licensed Mental Health Counselor will facilitate the program, which is sponsored by the South Shore Coalition for Mental Health and Aging.
The workshop, held at The Bridges, 11350 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview, is $5 to attend and includes refreshments and workshop materials. Call Janet at 413-8900 to reserve your seat.
Hackney/Riverview Cemetery Annual Clean-up
On Saturday, November 5, volunteers are needed to help clean up the historic Hackney/Riverview Cemetery that dates back to the late 1800’s. It is located at 11020 Hackney Dr. in Riverview. Assistance is needed weeding, mowing, cleaning of gravestones, trash and tree limb pickup. Help is needed starting at 8 a.m. For more information, call Florence Sikes at 677-7606. Donations are also welcome. Please mail to: Hackney Cemetery Trust Fund, 8844 Bliss Rd., Gibsonton, FL 33534.
Riverview Garden Club November Meeting
The Riverview Garden Club will hold its November meeting on Wednesday November 9 at 10 a.m. in the Riverview Civic Center, 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview. The guest speaker is Michael O’Hara Garcia, President of the Florida Olive Council. Parking is free and admission is free for first time attendees. Bring a covered dish for this Thanksgiving themed meeting. For more information call Harriet at 727-6567.
