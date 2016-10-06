Press Release
The following press release is on behalf of the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office in Connection with Hurricane Matthew.
Public Statement from Hillsborough County State Attorney Mark Ober,
Hillsborough County, FL
“In light of Hurricane Matthew approaching our State, first and foremost, I am hopeful that everyone will remain safe and follow the directions of emergency personnel.
As the entire state of Florida is under a declared state of emergency, Florida’s price gouging law applies statewide. State law prohibits extreme increases in the price of essential commodities, such as food, ice, gas, hotels, lumber and water during this declared state of emergency.
I will work closely with the Attorney General’s Office and local law enforcement to protect our citizens and actively pursue prosecution of individuals who engage in this type of illegal activity”.
For more information on price gouging, visit; http://bit.ly/1rvkr or contact Mark Cox with the Hillsborough County State’s Attorney’s Office at 813-247-1920.
Mark Cox/PIO
SAO
October 6, 2016
Entire State Of Florida Is Under A Declared State Of Emergency
