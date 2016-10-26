Eye on Business: November Bloomingdale-Fishhawk 2016

By Michelle Colesanti
Red Carpet USA Entertainment & Events To Hold Job Fair
On Thursday, November 11 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Red Carpet USA Entertainment & Events will hold a Job Fair at George M. Steinbrenner Field, 1 Steinbrenner Dr. in Tampa. Admission and parking are free.
There will be 30 plus hiring agents and education reps. Jobs listed on www.redcarpetusa.us. Free resume review and resume writing classes every hour. There will also be a special veteran’s section with educational resources. Computers will be available onsite for job applicants.
Affordable Website Solutions for Small Business & Non Profits
One of the most important things your business or organization needs to stay relevant in this Internet-driven world is a mobile-friendly website. You may find it difficult or impossible to do it yourself (DIY), and even harder to find reliable help.
Site Assembly, a Lithia based startup, aims to fix all of that. “Our goal is to make hiring your own, professional website manager as easy as ordering a pizza,” said Daniel Devereux, founder and product visionary at Site Assembly. “That may sound a bit sensational,” Devereux continues, “but it’s not. We’re always finding new ways to streamline our processes and better equip our clients with the resources they need to operate a successful website.” The platform which launched in January 2016, offers a breath of fresh air to those who’ve ever tried to hire their own website manager. “We operate seven-days-a-week, providing phone, email, text and onsite chat support so your questions are answered quickly,” Daniel shares. Each website is backed up regularly, insured at full value, hosted securely, and owned by you.
To learn more about how Site Assembly can help your business or organization, call 336-1732.
FAOPA Offers Digital Photography And Interior Decorating Classes This Fall
New classes are taking place this fall at The Florida Academy of the Performing Arts.
A Digital Photography class will take place Monday, November 28, December 5, 12 & 19 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Join professional photographer Charlena Beacom to learn about what all those buttons are on the camera, as well as lighting, positioning subjects and much more. The cost is $120 for each four week session.
A ‘Do It Yourself’ Interior Decorating class will take place with Char Beacom, who will share her tips and tricks. The class will take place on Tuesday, December 6, 13 and 20 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The cost for the three week class is $90.
Classes are held at Music Showcase, 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. To register for any of the classes, visit faopa.org or call 490-2787.
5th Dimension Dance Center
Recently opened 5th Dimension Dance Center strives to provide a stimulating environment, focused on providing students of all ages with a unique, healthy and challenging dance experience. It offers Ballet, Hip-Hop, Lyrical/Contemporary, Jazz, Modern, Tap, Core Strength – both recreational and competitive team for ages 2-18.
Owner’s Alexis Johnson, Chris Johnson, Christi Johnson, Bobby Welsby, and Michelle Welsby are devoted to developing each student’s potential with a first-rate dance education, while encouraging creativity and personal, artistic growth.
By participating in the dance program, they believe students will have the capability to experience an increase in their overall, physical and mental well-being.
5th Dimension Dance Center is located at 3239 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. The hours are 4–8 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 4–6 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday. Call 643-5332 or visit 5thdimensiondancecenter.com.
Shop Local At FishHawk Sporting Goods For Great Customer Service
FishHawk Sporting Goods is a family run community based sporting goods store offering both new and quality used sporting goods. It also purchases quality used sporting goods for resale. One of owners Bruce & Dantys Bohan’s biggest goals is to be known as that clean and family-friendly neighborhood store with great customer service with a desire is to build long term lasting community and family relationships. This is the store where the games begin and you can get your kid in the game for a reasonable price; a great place where you can shop local.
FishHawk Sporting Goods is located at 13446 Boyette Rd. in Riverview (River Springs Plaza) and is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, call 324-9161 or visit www.FishHawkSportingGoods.com or visit on Facebook.
Local Retailer Finalist in New York NOW Show’s Design Retail Challenge
In the New York NOW Show’s Design Retail Challenge, stores from around the country that shop for items in New York were asked to send in photos of their stores on Instagram. Photos were voted on by other stores, vendors and fans of the store. Out of hundreds of entries, Orange Home Accessories in Valrico was selected as one of the top 25 finalists.
The finalists were invited to a breakfast in New York with Meg Caswell of HGTV to discuss upcoming trends. While in New York, a Champagne Breakfast was held for the 25 winners and three of the 25 finalists won money to shop for their stores at the New York Show.
“Although I did not win, the experience was great,” Orange owner Debby Ploor noted.
Orange Home Accessories is located at 1046 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. For more information, call 681-8686, email info@orangehomeaccessories.com or visit www.orangehomedecor.com.
Rejuvenation Spa Will Hold Special Holiday Event
A special holiday event will be held on Thursday, November 10 from 5-7 p.m. at Rejuvenation Spa, located in Riverview Hills Plaza, 4373 Lynx Paw Trail in Valrico. Enjoy wine and cheese and complimentary Honey Heel Glaze Foot Treatment, Get 10% off retail and gift cards. There will be a basket raffle by Pevonia and 15% off purchase of full skin regiment. Receive a gift with a retail purchase. The promos are only valid from 5-7 p.m.
For more information on Rejuvenation Spa, call 643-8266 or visit www.rejuvenationspafl.com.
Multiple Services Offered By Armor Guard Painting & Coating, LLC
Armor Guard Painting & Coating is a full service painting company offering interior and exterior painting and coatings. The painting/coating of tile roofs, pool decks, garage floors and driveways are offered along with other services for interior including wall paper removal, popcorn removal, drywall repairs and texture.
Free in-home inspections are offered along with a free written estimate. There are written warranties on all work and special discounts are offered for veterans and seniors. Online specials from $250 to $550 off are offered. Visit www.armorguard.net for more details. Ask about the “show home” discount as well.
For more information, call 727-501-1264 Monday to Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Come In For Your “Daley” Dose
Dr. Daley and Daley & Associates PrimeMed of Tampa Bay just celebrated its one-year anniversary in Brandon in July. On October 15, Dr. Daley hosted his patient family in the first annual “Daley Dose” luncheon. When asked how the term “Daley Dose” came about, Dr. Daley chuckled and said, “When patients fail to make their appointments or are lost to follow up, they receive a reminder from my team to come in for their ‘Daley Dose,’ hence the term. And it works; patients will come in and this improves patient compliance and their overall regard for their health and wellness.”
Daley & Associates PrimeMed of Tampa Bay is a traditional Internal Medicine practice with offices in Brandon and Bradenton. Most commercial insurance products, including Aetna, AvMed, Blue Cross and Blue Shield, CIGNA, Humana, Tricare, United Healthcare are accepted along with a variety of Medicare products. Daley & Associates PrimeMed of Tampa Bay is located at 631 W. Lumsden Rd. For more information, call 530-0903.
Lithia Resident Receives Top Newcomer Male Award at New Dance Competition
Jerry Burgin danced nine dances at a new dance competition – Encore on Florida’s East Coast. He danced the Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, Swing, Rumba, Cha-Cha, Hustle and Merengue and received all First Place in Competitive and Rising Star Divisions.
Burgin, along with wife Beverly, dances at The Way 2 Dance. He is very competitive, goal-oriented, has very self-demanding work ethic to perfect every technique possible, and he is lots of fun to be around.
The Way 2 Dance is located at 610 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Call 966-4788.
October 26, 2016
Eye on Business: November Bloomingdale-Fishhawk 2016
By Michelle Colesanti
Red Carpet USA Entertainment & Events To Hold Job Fair
On Thursday, November 11 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Red Carpet USA Entertainment & Events will hold a Job Fair at George M. Steinbrenner Field, 1 Steinbrenner Dr. in Tampa. Admission and parking are free.
There will be 30 plus hiring agents and education reps. Jobs listed on www.redcarpetusa.us. Free resume review and resume writing classes every hour. There will also be a special veteran’s section with educational resources. Computers will be available onsite for job applicants.
Affordable Website Solutions for Small Business & Non Profits
One of the most important things your business or organization needs to stay relevant in this Internet-driven world is a mobile-friendly website. You may find it difficult or impossible to do it yourself (DIY), and even harder to find reliable help.
Site Assembly, a Lithia based startup, aims to fix all of that. “Our goal is to make hiring your own, professional website manager as easy as ordering a pizza,” said Daniel Devereux, founder and product visionary at Site Assembly. “That may sound a bit sensational,” Devereux continues, “but it’s not. We’re always finding new ways to streamline our processes and better equip our clients with the resources they need to operate a successful website.” The platform which launched in January 2016, offers a breath of fresh air to those who’ve ever tried to hire their own website manager. “We operate seven-days-a-week, providing phone, email, text and onsite chat support so your questions are answered quickly,” Daniel shares. Each website is backed up regularly, insured at full value, hosted securely, and owned by you.
To learn more about how Site Assembly can help your business or organization, call 336-1732.
FAOPA Offers Digital Photography And Interior Decorating Classes This Fall
New classes are taking place this fall at The Florida Academy of the Performing Arts.
A Digital Photography class will take place Monday, November 28, December 5, 12 & 19 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Join professional photographer Charlena Beacom to learn about what all those buttons are on the camera, as well as lighting, positioning subjects and much more. The cost is $120 for each four week session.
A ‘Do It Yourself’ Interior Decorating class will take place with Char Beacom, who will share her tips and tricks. The class will take place on Tuesday, December 6, 13 and 20 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The cost for the three week class is $90.
Classes are held at Music Showcase, 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. To register for any of the classes, visit faopa.org or call 490-2787.
5th Dimension Dance Center
Recently opened 5th Dimension Dance Center strives to provide a stimulating environment, focused on providing students of all ages with a unique, healthy and challenging dance experience. It offers Ballet, Hip-Hop, Lyrical/Contemporary, Jazz, Modern, Tap, Core Strength – both recreational and competitive team for ages 2-18.
Owner’s Alexis Johnson, Chris Johnson, Christi Johnson, Bobby Welsby, and Michelle Welsby are devoted to developing each student’s potential with a first-rate dance education, while encouraging creativity and personal, artistic growth.
By participating in the dance program, they believe students will have the capability to experience an increase in their overall, physical and mental well-being.
5th Dimension Dance Center is located at 3239 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. The hours are 4–8 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 4–6 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday. Call 643-5332 or visit 5thdimensiondancecenter.com.
Shop Local At FishHawk Sporting Goods For Great Customer Service
FishHawk Sporting Goods is a family run community based sporting goods store offering both new and quality used sporting goods. It also purchases quality used sporting goods for resale. One of owners Bruce & Dantys Bohan’s biggest goals is to be known as that clean and family-friendly neighborhood store with great customer service with a desire is to build long term lasting community and family relationships. This is the store where the games begin and you can get your kid in the game for a reasonable price; a great place where you can shop local.
FishHawk Sporting Goods is located at 13446 Boyette Rd. in Riverview (River Springs Plaza) and is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, call 324-9161 or visit www.FishHawkSportingGoods.com or visit on Facebook.
Local Retailer Finalist in New York NOW Show’s Design Retail Challenge
In the New York NOW Show’s Design Retail Challenge, stores from around the country that shop for items in New York were asked to send in photos of their stores on Instagram. Photos were voted on by other stores, vendors and fans of the store. Out of hundreds of entries, Orange Home Accessories in Valrico was selected as one of the top 25 finalists.
The finalists were invited to a breakfast in New York with Meg Caswell of HGTV to discuss upcoming trends. While in New York, a Champagne Breakfast was held for the 25 winners and three of the 25 finalists won money to shop for their stores at the New York Show.
“Although I did not win, the experience was great,” Orange owner Debby Ploor noted.
Orange Home Accessories is located at 1046 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. For more information, call 681-8686, email info@orangehomeaccessories.com or visit www.orangehomedecor.com.
Rejuvenation Spa Will Hold Special Holiday Event
A special holiday event will be held on Thursday, November 10 from 5-7 p.m. at Rejuvenation Spa, located in Riverview Hills Plaza, 4373 Lynx Paw Trail in Valrico. Enjoy wine and cheese and complimentary Honey Heel Glaze Foot Treatment, Get 10% off retail and gift cards. There will be a basket raffle by Pevonia and 15% off purchase of full skin regiment. Receive a gift with a retail purchase. The promos are only valid from 5-7 p.m.
For more information on Rejuvenation Spa, call 643-8266 or visit www.rejuvenationspafl.com.
Multiple Services Offered By Armor Guard Painting & Coating, LLC
Armor Guard Painting & Coating is a full service painting company offering interior and exterior painting and coatings. The painting/coating of tile roofs, pool decks, garage floors and driveways are offered along with other services for interior including wall paper removal, popcorn removal, drywall repairs and texture.
Free in-home inspections are offered along with a free written estimate. There are written warranties on all work and special discounts are offered for veterans and seniors. Online specials from $250 to $550 off are offered. Visit www.armorguard.net for more details. Ask about the “show home” discount as well.
For more information, call 727-501-1264 Monday to Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Come In For Your “Daley” Dose
Dr. Daley and Daley & Associates PrimeMed of Tampa Bay just celebrated its one-year anniversary in Brandon in July. On October 15, Dr. Daley hosted his patient family in the first annual “Daley Dose” luncheon. When asked how the term “Daley Dose” came about, Dr. Daley chuckled and said, “When patients fail to make their appointments or are lost to follow up, they receive a reminder from my team to come in for their ‘Daley Dose,’ hence the term. And it works; patients will come in and this improves patient compliance and their overall regard for their health and wellness.”
Daley & Associates PrimeMed of Tampa Bay is a traditional Internal Medicine practice with offices in Brandon and Bradenton. Most commercial insurance products, including Aetna, AvMed, Blue Cross and Blue Shield, CIGNA, Humana, Tricare, United Healthcare are accepted along with a variety of Medicare products. Daley & Associates PrimeMed of Tampa Bay is located at 631 W. Lumsden Rd. For more information, call 530-0903.
Lithia Resident Receives Top Newcomer Male Award at New Dance Competition
Jerry Burgin danced nine dances at a new dance competition – Encore on Florida’s East Coast. He danced the Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, Swing, Rumba, Cha-Cha, Hustle and Merengue and received all First Place in Competitive and Rising Star Divisions.
Burgin, along with wife Beverly, dances at The Way 2 Dance. He is very competitive, goal-oriented, has very self-demanding work ethic to perfect every technique possible, and he is lots of fun to be around.
The Way 2 Dance is located at 610 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Call 966-4788.
By Michelle Colesanti Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Business No comments