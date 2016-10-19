Eye On Business: October Brandon 2016

By Michelle Colesanti
Bass Pro Shops Recognizes Local Heroes in October
Bass Pro Shops is recognizing local heroes throughout October. As a “thank you” for serving our communities, law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians can present a valid badge or ID to receive a 10 percent discount on regular priced merchandise at all Bass Pro Shops locations from through Monday, October 31.
Ice Sports Forum New Events And Offerings
The Ice Sports Forum in Brandon now offers meeting space renovations upstairs complete for corporate events and parties. Locally roasted Indigo coffee is served at the Centerline Cafe. Check out the Learn To Skate class program available for all ages and all levels. Registration is currently being accepted for that and the MightMite 12-week hockey program for ages 5-7 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Thursdays.
The OneBlood Bloodmobile will be at the Ice Sports Forum on Sunday, October 30 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Give blood and receive free T-shirt and free Open Skate Ticket.
On Columbus Day, Monday, October 9, come and watch the Tampa Bay Lightning practice. It is free to the public.
For more information, visit http://www.theicesportsforum.com.
Lithia Resident Receives Top Newcomer Male Award at New Dance Competition
Jerry Burgin danced nine dances at a new dance competition – Encore on Florida’s East Coast. He danced the Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, Swing, Rumba, Cha-Cha, Hustle and Merengue and received all First Place in Competitive and Rising Star Divisions.
Burgin, along with wife Beverly, dances at The Way 2 Dance. He is very competitive, goal-oriented, has very self-demanding work ethic to perfect every technique possible, but on the same token, he is lots of fun to be around. The Way 2 Dance is located at 610 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Call 966-4788.
Help For Quitting Tobacco
Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. Tobacco Free Florida offers free tools and services to help you get started. Free Community worksite and clinic groups will be offered, with programs covering all forms of tobacco. Free Nicotine replacement patches, gum and lozenges will be available, while supplies last and if medically appropriate. Locally, classes will be held Monday, November 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Oakfield Medical Plaza, 276 S. Moon Ave, Suite 260 in Brandon. Pre-registration is required by calling 974-7889. For additional classes, visit www.ahectobacco.com/calendar.
Four New Agents Join EXIT Bayshore Realty in Brandon
EXIT Bayshore Realty announced the addition of four new agents to its team of real estate professionals, Andre Walker, Deborah Pearson, Jayme Harris and Lori Peterson. EXIT Bayshore Realty is located at 1463 Oakfield Dr #111 in Brandon. For more informationl 361-5230.
5th Dimension Dance Center
Recently opened 5th Dimension Dance Center strives to provide a stimulating environment, focused on providing students of all ages with a unique, healthy and challenging dance experience. It offers Ballet, Hip-Hop, Lyrical/Contemporary, Jazz, Modern, Tap, Core Strength – both recreational and competitive team for ages 2-18.
Owner’s Alexis Johnson, Chris Johnson, Christi Johnson, Bobby Welsby, and Michelle Welsby are devoted to developing each student’s potential with a first-rate dance education, while encouraging creativity and personal, artistic growth. By participating in the dance program, they believe students will have the capability to experience an increase in their overall, physical and mental well-being.
5th Dimension Dance Center is located at 3239 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. The hours are 4–8 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 4–6 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday. Call 643-5332 or visit 5thdimensiondancecenter.com.
Skincare and Unique Chemical Peels Now At Brandon Cataract Center & Eye Clinic
Brandon’s premier provider of customized skincare and unique chemical peels, Brandon Cataract Center & Eye Clinic is proud to have Auyanna Gilbert L.E. C.O.A. as part of their team. “It’s my promise to bring each and every client’s skin to its full potential in health and beauty,” said Gilbert.
Brandon Cataract Center & Eye Clinic understands relaxation during your treatment can dramatically increase results. It offers the comfort and ambiance of a spa (warm bed, hot towels, aroma therapy) with the security of working in a medical setting.
Rhonda Allison blends the best of active natural ingredients with highly beneficial, scientifically developed compounds to create a synergy of superior professional treatments and customized home care products that will transform the condition of your skin.
Brandon Cataract Center & Clinic is located at 403 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon. For more information, call 681-1122. Visit www.brandoneye.com/.
FAOPA Offers Digital Photography And Interior Decorating Classes This Fall
New classes are taking place this fall at The Florida Academy of the Performing Arts. (FAOPA). A Digital Photography class will take place Tuesday October 25, November 1, 8 and 15 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and Monday, November 28, December 5, 12 & 19 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Join professional photographer Charlena Beacom to learn about what all those buttons are on the camera, as well as lighting, positioning subjects and much more. The cost is $120 for each four week session.
A Do It Yourself Interior Decorating class will take place with Char Beacom, who will share her tips and tricks. The class will take place on Tuesday, December 6, 13 and 20 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. or Wednesday, November 2, 9 and 16 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. The cost for the three week class is $90.
Classes are held at Music Showcase, 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. To register for any of the classes, visit faopa.org or call 490-2787.
Try Something New or Enjoy Your Italian Favorites at Allegria Italiana Ristorante
Allegria Italiana Ristorante is owned and operated by the Dragonetti family bringing decades of experience and passion to the creation of authentic Italian cuisine. Their roots take them back to Italy, but moved to the Brandon area from Islip, NY bringing their traditional recipes from their homeland to share with the Brandon area.
Allegria offers a contemporary concept with traditional pasta dishes at affordable prices. Enjoy menu items such as Spaghettini al Pomodoro e Basilico, Home-made Gnocchi Sorrentino Pesto, Formaggi e Spinacci and much more.
If you enjoy live music, Allegria offers Ella Chadwell and Jimmy Silva at the piano every other Wednesday and on the last Thursday of each month. You can enjoy Courtney Welch every other Sunday. Allegria is offering a new price fixed menu on Monday to Friday’s from 3:30-6 p.m. It is open Monday-Thursday from 3:30-9 p.m., Friday from 3:30-10 p.m., Saturday from 4:30-10 p.m. and Sunday from 4-8 p.m.
Allegria Italiana Ristorante is located at 518 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Call 651-1166 for reservations or information on catering and its dates on its musical evenings.
Oakfield Dental Provides High Quality Care with State of the Art Technology
Oakfield Dental upholds its commitment to the highest quality of care by combining state of the art technology with passionate clinicians and staff.
Located at 1457 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon, Dr. Amir Boules provides high-quality dental care in a stress-free environment.
Services include: all digital x-ray technology provide accurate images with a fraction of the radiation exposure of old style film; colored intra-oral camera pictures help you see exactly what the dentist sees, making it easier for you to make an informed decision about your dental needs; one hour whitening for same day results; tooth-colored fillings and crowns that are the strongest and most esthetic in the dental field, all options for missing teeth including implants, bridges, partial and complete dentures to fit your specific needs and desires; and cleanings with an emphasis on communicating oral hygiene tips, because we believe that the more you know, the better you can take care of yourself. Oral appliance therapy to treat snoring and obstructive sleep apnea is also provided.
To make an appointment, call 906-8808. Visit www.OakfieldDental.com.
Brandon Healthplex Counts Down To Opening
The countdown is on. In just a few short months, Tampa General will mark the opening of the Brandon Healthplex, its first outpatient medical center. The Healthplex will be 130,000 sq. ft. of cutting-edge healthcare: a four-story building with adult and pediatric emergency rooms, an ambulatory surgery center, diagnostic imaging and laboratory services, primary care and specialty physician offices, space for community education classes and a helipad.
Opening the Healthplex will be a leap forward in its evolution toward creating a health system that both prepares Tampa General for the changing healthcare landscape and will provide a new and more convenient model of health care for our patients and their families.
