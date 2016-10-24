Families & Kids Welcome To Come Out And Enjoy Brandon’s Original Seafood Festival

By Kathy L. Collins
The Rotary Club of Brandon ’86 will hold its 23rd Annual Brandon Seafood Festival on Saturday, November 5 from 12 Noon to 4 p.m. at Rotary’s Camp Florida located at 1915 Camp Florida Rd. In Brandon. The cost to attend is $20 per adult in advance or $25 per adult at the door and $10 per child ages 12-17 years old and $1 or a donation of canned goods for children 12 and under. This gets you all you can eat and drink.
The Brandon Seafood Festival features an all you can eat southern fried fish, shrimp, hush puppies, coleslaw, hamburgers and hot dogs. In addition to the fabulous buffet, you can enjoy pie eating contest, live music from Otis Redding and The Knights, face painting, bounce houses and more.
“The Brandon Seafood Festival is our annual fundraiser to help raise money for our local charities and support their efforts to improve our community,” said Ann Spire, president elect and chairperson of the Seafood Festival.
All proceeds from the event benefit local and international charities including the Outreach Clinic, ECHO, Everyday Blessings and Rotary’s Camp Florida. According to Natalia Diaz, “We go through a charity nomination process every year. Charities are nominated by members, and then each charity is invited to make a presentation to the club. The charities are then voted on by the club members.”
The Rotary Club of Brandon ’86 has been in existence for nearly 30 years. This diverse group focuses on raising funds for local and international charities and participates in service projects that benefit the community. One such example is the Rotary All Persons Rotary Park located at 818 S. Parsons Ave. in Brandon.
Sponsorships as low as $100 are available. Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor or a vendor (arts, crafts and any product that is geared toward families), please contact Spire at aspire@cmitbrandon.com.
The Rotary Club of Brandon ’86 meets every Friday at 7 a.m. at The Grace Place located at 732 W. Lumsden Rd. In Brandon. If you are interested in learning more about the club, please contact Diaz at 442-0875. To obtain advance tickets to the Seafood Festival, please visit www.Brandon86Rotary.com.
October 24, 2016
Families & Kids Welcome To Come Out And Enjoy Brandon’s Original Seafood Festival
By Kathy L. Collins
The Rotary Club of Brandon ’86 will hold its 23rd Annual Brandon Seafood Festival on Saturday, November 5 from 12 Noon to 4 p.m. at Rotary’s Camp Florida located at 1915 Camp Florida Rd. In Brandon. The cost to attend is $20 per adult in advance or $25 per adult at the door and $10 per child ages 12-17 years old and $1 or a donation of canned goods for children 12 and under. This gets you all you can eat and drink.
The Brandon Seafood Festival features an all you can eat southern fried fish, shrimp, hush puppies, coleslaw, hamburgers and hot dogs. In addition to the fabulous buffet, you can enjoy pie eating contest, live music from Otis Redding and The Knights, face painting, bounce houses and more.
“The Brandon Seafood Festival is our annual fundraiser to help raise money for our local charities and support their efforts to improve our community,” said Ann Spire, president elect and chairperson of the Seafood Festival.
All proceeds from the event benefit local and international charities including the Outreach Clinic, ECHO, Everyday Blessings and Rotary’s Camp Florida. According to Natalia Diaz, “We go through a charity nomination process every year. Charities are nominated by members, and then each charity is invited to make a presentation to the club. The charities are then voted on by the club members.”
The Rotary Club of Brandon ’86 has been in existence for nearly 30 years. This diverse group focuses on raising funds for local and international charities and participates in service projects that benefit the community. One such example is the Rotary All Persons Rotary Park located at 818 S. Parsons Ave. in Brandon.
Sponsorships as low as $100 are available. Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor or a vendor (arts, crafts and any product that is geared toward families), please contact Spire at aspire@cmitbrandon.com.
The Rotary Club of Brandon ’86 meets every Friday at 7 a.m. at The Grace Place located at 732 W. Lumsden Rd. In Brandon. If you are interested in learning more about the club, please contact Diaz at 442-0875. To obtain advance tickets to the Seafood Festival, please visit www.Brandon86Rotary.com.
By Kathy Collins Activities, Brandon, Community No comments