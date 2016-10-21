Get In Step To Help Joshuacord Raise Funds For Refugees

Staff Report
You can help support Joshuacord’s efforts to help refugees in the Middle East by stepping up to participate in its Fourth Annual Joshua 1:9 Freedom Run 5K. The event kicks off at 8 a.m. on Saturday, November 19 at Al Lopez Park, 4810 N. Himes Ave. in Tampa.
Families, children, serious runners, supporters and cheerleaders are encouraged to attend. There will be a separate start at 8:10 a.m. for walkers and strollers. Spirit FM (90.5 FM) will be onsite to promote the festivities.
Joshuacord’s mission is to help those persecuted for their Christian faith, especially in the Middle East and Africa. Proceeds for the 5K will go to families and children who are living in refugee camps in the Middle East. Because of sponsor support, $5,700 was raised from last year’s run and 100% of it was donated to help these families. Monies raised from this year’s 5K will be donated to the same group as they still have many unmet needs. At the run, organizers will also be collecting baby blankets, gloves, and hats to ship to moms and families in refugee camps.
Joshuacord Founder Patrick Carberry, through his military experience and work with the government, witnessed first-hand the lack of religious freedom due to Islamic extremism and put together Joshuacord to raise awareness.
“As most of you have seen, there is more media attention on the urgent issue of Christians being persecuted in Iraq, Syria, Iran and Africa,” noted Carberry.
He added that the goal is to get the community engaged, raise awareness and provide hope, prayers, financial and material aid to the Christians in those countries. The 5K Freedom Run is made possible through sponsors, the support of local churches and pastors and all those who participate on race day. “We are so appreciative for your prayers, time and support,” commented Carberry.
Registration fee is $25 if completed by November 17 and $30 on race day. Active duty members pay $20. The one mile Fun Run/Walk is $15 preregistration. To register, visit http://www.active.com or download the registration form to mail from www.joshuacord.org/5k.
This is a great opportunity for the Tampa community to come together and impact a crisis occurring to Christians in the Middle East. Joshuacord is a non-profit 501(c)(3) located at 3433 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. Visit www.joshuacord.org or call 202-643-8588 or on Facebook.
October 21, 2016
Get In Step To Help Joshuacord Raise Funds For Refugees
