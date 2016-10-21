Harley-Davidson Hosts 4th Annual Gems & Jeans To Support Adoptive Families

By Kathy L. Collins
The Sylvia Thomas Center, a local non-profit, which provides comprehensive post-adoption support to keep the “forever” in forever families, will hold its 4th Annual Gems & Jeans Ball. This event will be held on Saturday, November 12 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Harley-Davidson of Brandon located at 9841 E. Adamo Dr. in Tampa.
Tickets to this event are just $40 per individual and $75 per couple. You will enjoy an evening of great food, a full bar, raffle prizes, silent auction and diamond door give away. Each ticket that is purchased is entered into a drawing for a fabulous pair of diamond hooped earrings. You can visit the Sylvia Thomas Center on Facebook and begin bidding on silent auction items on Tuesday, November 1.
“We are excited this year to have Harley-Davidson of Brandon supporting us again with the use of their beautiful facility. For the first time at our event, local band, Smakk, will be entertaining our guests,” said Pearl Chiarenza, Community Liaison for the Sylvia Thomas Center.
For the third year in a row, Tony Lima will bring local artists to create one-of -a -kind art masterpieces. You can dance to the live music of Smakk, and glam it up in the photo booth for the perfect take home gift.
Chiarenza added, “Live music, great food, drinks and silent auction. All for a wonderful cause- adoptive families. Every year this event gets bigger and better, so do not miss out. Join us, along with friends, sponsors and supporters, for a fun night out.”
The Sylvia Thomas Center is a supportive, guiding resource for adoptive children and their families in Hillsborough County. The center strives to help the entire family cope and adjust as children and teens transition from foster care to their forever homes. The Sylvia Thomas Center has been helping children and their forever families since 2000.
Funds from the event will enable the Sylvia Thomas Center to continue providing healing services for adopted and foster children and their families. Thanks to successful case management services, it is estimated that the center has a greater than 99 percent success rate at keeping forever families together.
Tickets to the 4th Annual Gems & Jeans event can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com and search for the Gems & Jeans event.
