History And Heritage Crafts On Display At The 39th Annual Pioneer Day

By Kathy L. Collins
If you yearn for the simpler times, then transport yourself back in time and head to Plant City for the 39th Annual Pioneer Day to be held on Saturday, November 12 beginning at 10 a.m. The grounds of the Plant City High School Community Center located at 605 N. Collins St. in Plant City will be transformed as Southern Belles, old time craftsmen and more descend on the historic property. The day long festival is free and open to the public. Old time crafts and food are available for cash.
While at Pioneer Day, check out the many heritage crafts, clogging, dancing and singing. You can feast on good old fashioned barbeque chicken and ribs, enjoy a hayride, face painting and bouncy houses. You will not want to miss the opportunity to visit the train museum and see the Garden Club show. Also, during Pioneer Day, make sure you stop by the Classroom Gallery and visit with artists from the East Hillsborough Art Guild who will be demonstrating and showing off their new exhibit.
The fun does not end with the festival, you can come back and see the Florida Opry’s Got Talent that evening at the Plant City High School Community Center.
“Pioneer Day started as a political rally on the banks of the Alafia River many years ago, and then once it moved to Plant City, it later became the ‘Old Timer’s Picnic.’ Subsequently, the East Hillsborough Historical Society picked it up and renamed it Pioneer Day. Within the last 10 years, we have referred to it as ‘Pioneer Heritage Day,’” explained Shelby Bender, Executive Director of the Plant City High School Community Center and President of the East Hillsborough Historical Society.
Bender added, “Pioneer Day is a great way to bring the people of the community together as they celebrate their history and heritage.”
Vendors of heritage crafts such as quilting, crocheting, wood work and more who demonstrate their craft, can set up a booth for no charge. Non-heritage vendors are invited to apply and are accepted based on space availability for a fee of just $35.
For more information, please call 757-9226.
October 12, 2016
History And Heritage Crafts On Display At The 39th Annual Pioneer Day
By Kathy L. Collins
If you yearn for the simpler times, then transport yourself back in time and head to Plant City for the 39th Annual Pioneer Day to be held on Saturday, November 12 beginning at 10 a.m. The grounds of the Plant City High School Community Center located at 605 N. Collins St. in Plant City will be transformed as Southern Belles, old time craftsmen and more descend on the historic property. The day long festival is free and open to the public. Old time crafts and food are available for cash.
While at Pioneer Day, check out the many heritage crafts, clogging, dancing and singing. You can feast on good old fashioned barbeque chicken and ribs, enjoy a hayride, face painting and bouncy houses. You will not want to miss the opportunity to visit the train museum and see the Garden Club show. Also, during Pioneer Day, make sure you stop by the Classroom Gallery and visit with artists from the East Hillsborough Art Guild who will be demonstrating and showing off their new exhibit.
The fun does not end with the festival, you can come back and see the Florida Opry’s Got Talent that evening at the Plant City High School Community Center.
“Pioneer Day started as a political rally on the banks of the Alafia River many years ago, and then once it moved to Plant City, it later became the ‘Old Timer’s Picnic.’ Subsequently, the East Hillsborough Historical Society picked it up and renamed it Pioneer Day. Within the last 10 years, we have referred to it as ‘Pioneer Heritage Day,’” explained Shelby Bender, Executive Director of the Plant City High School Community Center and President of the East Hillsborough Historical Society.
Bender added, “Pioneer Day is a great way to bring the people of the community together as they celebrate their history and heritage.”
Vendors of heritage crafts such as quilting, crocheting, wood work and more who demonstrate their craft, can set up a booth for no charge. Non-heritage vendors are invited to apply and are accepted based on space availability for a fee of just $35.
For more information, please call 757-9226.
By Kathy Collins Activities, Community, Valrico No comments