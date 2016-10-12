Jamie Hamblin’s Artwork On Display At Bruton Memorial Library

With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
This month’s featured artist at the Bruton Memorial Library in historic Plant City is Jamie Hamblin, a resident of Tampa. Hamblin has 11 pieces on display at the library. This is a wonderful collection of acrylic on wood. Each painting focuses on a specific animal, specifically Florida wildlife, including eagle, fish, raccoon, alligator, owl, turtle, flamingo, squirrel, dragonfly, and bird.
According to Amanda LaPorta, Adult Services Librarian for the Bruton Memorial Library, “Each circular painting focuses on a specific member of the animal kingdom. The pieces are painted with bold strokes and earthy color schemes, and interpret Florida fauna with vibrancy and power.”
It is indeed a truly lovely exhibit. Viewing Hamblin’s work, you could see the detailed work and talent that went into creating the pieces. Take a few minutes and stop by the library and see the exhibit up close.
Hamblin grew up in New York and moved to the area at a young age. He is a graduate of Brandon High School and attended post secondary school where he majored in commercial art and earned an Associate’s Degree in Applied Sciences. He worked in graphic arts and other related fields.
According to his Artist Statement, Hamblin “experienced the transformative capacities of art at his grandmother’s kitchen table, surrounded by paint and brushes.” Hamblin’s statement goes on to state, “Even at around the age of 7, he recognized there was a mysterious power to art which could have positive effects. At that moment, of awareness, he committed himself to a path of an artist.”
Each month the Bruton Memorial Library showcases the artwork of local artists. The exhibit area is conveniently located in the front of the library and is easily accessible to all who visit the library. You can obtain an application for submission at the front desk.
The Bruton Memorial Library is located at 302 W. McLendon St. in Plant City. For more information on this exhibit, future exhibit and to become a featured artist, please call 757-9215.
Jamie Hamblin's Artwork On Display At Bruton Memorial Library
