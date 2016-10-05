Lennar Homes Celebrates Ribbon Cutting At Little Harbor, New Townhomes at Osprey Lakes and Final Phase For Pulte in FishHawk Ranch

By Michelle Colesanti
Lennar Homes At Little Harbor Ribbon Cutting
Members of the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce recently took part in a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony for Lennar Homes at Little Harbor, located at 926 Seagrape Dr in Ruskin, to celebrate this new development in Ruskin and welcome them to the SouthShore Chamber.
Final Phase of FishHawk Ranch Underway as Pulte Homes Unveil New Model Homes
Pulte Homes, one of country’s largest homebuilders, has made its entry in FishHawk Ranch, and recently opened two model homes in the award-winning master planned community.
The Summerfield and Clearview model homes are available for daily tours. Pulte Homes’ will offer one and two story single family detached homes with rear entry garages. Five different design plans are available. The homes range from 1,980 – 3,053 sq. ft. and are located in the final phase of new homes in the master-planned community near Central Park. In all, Pulte Homes will offer 98 home sites within FishHawk Ranch.
“Pulte Homes is an excellent fit for FishHawk Ranch because of their diverse housing lineup, which appeals to homebuyers at every stage of life,” said Pam Parisi, Vice President, Marketing for Newland Communities. “As we launch the final phase of FishHawk Ranch, we’re very pleased to have Pulte Homes as part of our family of homebuilders.”
The Clearwater and Summerfield models are open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sundays from 12 Noon – 6 p.m.
For more info about FishHawk Ranch, visit www.fishhawkranch.com.
New Townhomes Now Selling at Osprey Lakes
The Tampa-Sarasota Division of Express Homes invites the public to tour the brand new gated community of Osprey Lakes, which has two furnished models and several homes under construction. Located in Riverview off of Eagle Palm Dr., two-and-a-half miles from I-75, this conveniently situated community features two contemporary home plans starting in the mid-$100s. The furnished model townhomes available for viewing are the well-appointed Glen and Vale floor plans.
Both floor plans feature three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and a one car garage with approximately 1,673 and 1,758 sq. ft. of living space, respectively. All appliances are included in the purchase price of the home, and homes boast contemporary features like granite countertops, all block construction and energy efficient materials.
Osprey Lakes is a gated community of 126 townhomes with beautiful conservation and wetland views so homeowners can enjoy the Floridian outdoors from the privacy of their own covered lanai. The community features a gated entrance as well as a homeowners association. Osprey Lakes is located .3 miles south of Spoto High School on Eagle Palm Dr.
Brandon Town Center Mall, St. Joseph’s Hospital, the scenic Alafia River and Apollo Beach are a few of the businesses and attractions that are conveniently located near Osprey Lakes.
For more information, call 866-475-3347, or visit www.drhorton.com/tampa.
Century 21 Beggins Welcomes Gross
Welcomes Jesse Gross as a realtor. Gross will work from the Sun City office and brings a wealth of knowledge for S.E. Hillsborough families with him. “I am a former band director at Barrington Middle School, where I taught for 4 years,” he said. “I love working with students and kids, and am an expert on the local schools in Hillsborough County. As a former teacher, I know which neighborhoods are up and coming, and which neighborhoods would not be a great investment.”
For more information or to contact Gross, call 407-617-2424 or visit c21beggins.com/jessegross.
By Michelle Colesanti Business, Riverview/Apollo Beach No comments