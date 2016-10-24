Magical Evening At Father Daughter Ball

By Kathy L. Collins
Anthony and Nicolle Jones wanted to do something to enhance the community one family at a time. They founded Made Wonderfully (MW) and host annual events every year tailored to specific family relationships. This faith-based 501c3, mission inspires youth and families to unlock their God-given value and potential through fun, character enriching programs and events. It is achieved with Life Lessons Learned in the Kitchen classes that teach youth their worth and life skills through the process of baking and with community events tailored to a specific family relationship, such as the Father Daughter Ball and Mother and Son Hangout events (M*A*S*H).
MW will host its third annual Father Daughter Ball on Saturday, November 5 from 6-9 p.m. at The Regent, 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. Fathers are invited to share special time with their daughters while enjoying dinner and a dessert bar. A DJ will provide music, and a photo booth will help to capture the special moments. This year’s guest speaker will be Dee Franks, Regional Director of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
“I want to tell and show my little girl how much she means to me. Relationships with fathers and daughters start out pretty good when they’re babies, but as they get older, it’s easy to drift apart. A father-daughter relationship is crucial to a young girl’s development and sense of self-worth. I want other men to set the standard that you are worth it because of who you are,” said Anthony Jones, MW Co-Founder and visionary of the Tampa Bay Father Daughter Ball.
Keith Stefanko, who attended the ball with a woman he considers like a daughter to him, Kimberly Smetana, said, “The ball just blew me away. A lot of careful thought went into it and it was so awesome to see the girls dressed to the nines. They felt like they were being treated so nicely and they wore it on their faces.”
The cost is $30 (plus processing fee) for both father/man of influence and daughter. It is $10 for each additional daughter ticket (plus processing fee). You can purchase tickets at www.MadeWonderfully.org/Tickets and www.eventbrite.com.
October 24, 2016
Magical Evening At Father Daughter Ball
By Kathy L. Collins
Anthony and Nicolle Jones wanted to do something to enhance the community one family at a time. They founded Made Wonderfully (MW) and host annual events every year tailored to specific family relationships. This faith-based 501c3, mission inspires youth and families to unlock their God-given value and potential through fun, character enriching programs and events. It is achieved with Life Lessons Learned in the Kitchen classes that teach youth their worth and life skills through the process of baking and with community events tailored to a specific family relationship, such as the Father Daughter Ball and Mother and Son Hangout events (M*A*S*H).
MW will host its third annual Father Daughter Ball on Saturday, November 5 from 6-9 p.m. at The Regent, 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. Fathers are invited to share special time with their daughters while enjoying dinner and a dessert bar. A DJ will provide music, and a photo booth will help to capture the special moments. This year’s guest speaker will be Dee Franks, Regional Director of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
“I want to tell and show my little girl how much she means to me. Relationships with fathers and daughters start out pretty good when they’re babies, but as they get older, it’s easy to drift apart. A father-daughter relationship is crucial to a young girl’s development and sense of self-worth. I want other men to set the standard that you are worth it because of who you are,” said Anthony Jones, MW Co-Founder and visionary of the Tampa Bay Father Daughter Ball.
Keith Stefanko, who attended the ball with a woman he considers like a daughter to him, Kimberly Smetana, said, “The ball just blew me away. A lot of careful thought went into it and it was so awesome to see the girls dressed to the nines. They felt like they were being treated so nicely and they wore it on their faces.”
The cost is $30 (plus processing fee) for both father/man of influence and daughter. It is $10 for each additional daughter ticket (plus processing fee). You can purchase tickets at www.MadeWonderfully.org/Tickets and www.eventbrite.com.
By Kathy Collins Activities, Brandon, Community No comments