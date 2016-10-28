Musical Salute To Veterans, Craft & Gift Sale & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti,
michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Geocaching With The Osprey Observer
Valrico residents Amanda Burchell and her daughters tried their first Geocache exploration and found the Osprey Observer Geocache. Enjoying the thrill of the find, they happily look forward to enjoying more family outings to find more caches.
The Osprey Observer Newspaper Cache is hidden in Fishhawk Ranch (Phase I) on Lithia Pinecrest Rd., 1/4 mile south of Fishhawk Blvd. Check the Geocaching website or app for GPS coordinates and clues. Happy hunting.
Coin & Currency Show
Brandon Coin Club Inc., A 501 (C) 7 non-profit organization, will hold its next Coin & Currency Show on Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the Brandon Elks Lodge #2383, located at 800 Centennial Lodge Dr. in Brandon. For more information, contact Jack Laci at 352-777-6073 or brandoncoinclub@yahoo.com.
War-era Veterans Benefit from a Musical Salute Concert
War-era military veterans will benefit from a community band concert hosted by First Presbyterian Church in Brandon on Thursday, November 10 at 7 p.m.
Proceeds will be donated to Honor Flight of West Central Florida, a non-profit organization that provides war-era veterans with all-expense paid Honor Tours to their memorials in Washington, D.C. Honor Flight has focused on taking WWII and terminally ill veterans on these trips, but plans to expand to those who served in the Korean and Viet Nam wars.
A Musical Salute will be presented by the Eastern Hillsborough Community Band, a concert band with more than 60 members.
A $10 donation is suggested at the door, but any donation will be accepted. Admission is free for children under 18. After the concert, light refreshments will be served and a silent auction.
First Presbyterian Church is located at 121 Carver Ave. in Brandon. For information, email terriemorrison@verizon.net or call the church at 689-4597.
Riverview Garden Club November Meeting
The Riverview Garden Club will hold its November meeting on Wednesday November 9 at 10 a.m. at the Riverview Civic Center, 11020 Park Dr. The guest speaker is Michael O’Hara Garcia, President of the Florida Olive Council. Parking is free and it is free admission for first time attendees. Bring a covered dish for this Thanksgiving themed meeting. For more information call Harriet at 727-6567.
Appreciation Luncheon Hosted By The Brandon Foundation
The Brandon Foundation hosted a “Sponsor and Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon” on Tuesday, September 20, sponsored by Longhorn Steakhouse Brandon and held at The Bridges. Over 80 guests attended the event and enjoyed a delicious meal, video slideshow of foundation activities through the past years. Executive Director, Liz Brewer, shared “this event was to show our amazing volunteers and sponsors how much we truly appreciate everything they do to help us achieve our mission at the Brandon Foundation”.
The foundation will hold its annual dinner “Evening of Hope & Charity Check Presentation” on Friday, November 4 at The Regent. For more information about the Foundation and this community event, visit www.BrandonFoundation.org or call 689-6889.
First Annual Holiday Craft & Gift Sale
The 1st annual Holiday Craft & Gift Sale for Four Sisters Crafts and Such will take place on Saturday, November 19 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at 1317 Borden Ct. in Valrico. A large selection of unique handmade gift ideas at affordable prices for the holidays will be available such as quilts, aprons, pot holders, casserole carriers, dish cloths, hair accessories, jewelry, handmade greeting cards and more.
Help For Quitting Tobacco
Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. Tobacco Free Florida offers free tools and services to help you get started. Free Community worksite and clinic groups will be offered, with programs covering all forms of tobacco. Free Nicotine replacement patches, gum and lozenges will be available, while supplies last and if medically appropriate. Locally, classes will be held Monday, November 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Oakfield Medical Plaza, 276 S. Moon Ave, Suite 260 in Brandon.
Pre-registration is required by calling 974-7889. For additional classes, visit www.ahectobacco.com/calendar.
Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular Live
Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular comes to Amalie® Arena on Friday, December 2 at 7:30 p.m. This fun-filled family holiday event features the cast of Cirque Musica together with all-time favorite holiday songs performed by a live orchestra. It is a concert and visual experience where audiences journey into a world of high-flying adventure with amazing acrobats, aerialists, and holiday cheer. The show blends the spell-binding grace and dare-devil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with the sensory majesty of the greatest holiday music of all time.
Tickets are available at the McDonald’s® Ticket Office at Amalie® Arena, Ticketmaster outlets and at Ticketmaster.com. Order tickets by calling 800-745-3000. Ticket prices are $25, $35, $55 and $85. Prices do not include facility fee or service charges. Group discounts available by calling 301-6900. Advanced parking passes are available at Ticketmaster.com or the ticket office. Visit amaliearena.com or call 813-301-2500 for more information.
October 28, 2016
Musical Salute To Veterans, Craft & Gift Sale & More…
Compiled by Michelle Colesanti,
michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Geocaching With The Osprey Observer
Valrico residents Amanda Burchell and her daughters tried their first Geocache exploration and found the Osprey Observer Geocache. Enjoying the thrill of the find, they happily look forward to enjoying more family outings to find more caches.
The Osprey Observer Newspaper Cache is hidden in Fishhawk Ranch (Phase I) on Lithia Pinecrest Rd., 1/4 mile south of Fishhawk Blvd. Check the Geocaching website or app for GPS coordinates and clues. Happy hunting.
Coin & Currency Show
Brandon Coin Club Inc., A 501 (C) 7 non-profit organization, will hold its next Coin & Currency Show on Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the Brandon Elks Lodge #2383, located at 800 Centennial Lodge Dr. in Brandon. For more information, contact Jack Laci at 352-777-6073 or brandoncoinclub@yahoo.com.
War-era Veterans Benefit from a Musical Salute Concert
War-era military veterans will benefit from a community band concert hosted by First Presbyterian Church in Brandon on Thursday, November 10 at 7 p.m.
Proceeds will be donated to Honor Flight of West Central Florida, a non-profit organization that provides war-era veterans with all-expense paid Honor Tours to their memorials in Washington, D.C. Honor Flight has focused on taking WWII and terminally ill veterans on these trips, but plans to expand to those who served in the Korean and Viet Nam wars.
A Musical Salute will be presented by the Eastern Hillsborough Community Band, a concert band with more than 60 members.
A $10 donation is suggested at the door, but any donation will be accepted. Admission is free for children under 18. After the concert, light refreshments will be served and a silent auction.
First Presbyterian Church is located at 121 Carver Ave. in Brandon. For information, email terriemorrison@verizon.net or call the church at 689-4597.
Riverview Garden Club November Meeting
The Riverview Garden Club will hold its November meeting on Wednesday November 9 at 10 a.m. at the Riverview Civic Center, 11020 Park Dr. The guest speaker is Michael O’Hara Garcia, President of the Florida Olive Council. Parking is free and it is free admission for first time attendees. Bring a covered dish for this Thanksgiving themed meeting. For more information call Harriet at 727-6567.
Appreciation Luncheon Hosted By The Brandon Foundation
The Brandon Foundation hosted a “Sponsor and Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon” on Tuesday, September 20, sponsored by Longhorn Steakhouse Brandon and held at The Bridges. Over 80 guests attended the event and enjoyed a delicious meal, video slideshow of foundation activities through the past years. Executive Director, Liz Brewer, shared “this event was to show our amazing volunteers and sponsors how much we truly appreciate everything they do to help us achieve our mission at the Brandon Foundation”.
The foundation will hold its annual dinner “Evening of Hope & Charity Check Presentation” on Friday, November 4 at The Regent. For more information about the Foundation and this community event, visit www.BrandonFoundation.org or call 689-6889.
First Annual Holiday Craft & Gift Sale
The 1st annual Holiday Craft & Gift Sale for Four Sisters Crafts and Such will take place on Saturday, November 19 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at 1317 Borden Ct. in Valrico. A large selection of unique handmade gift ideas at affordable prices for the holidays will be available such as quilts, aprons, pot holders, casserole carriers, dish cloths, hair accessories, jewelry, handmade greeting cards and more.
Help For Quitting Tobacco
Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. Tobacco Free Florida offers free tools and services to help you get started. Free Community worksite and clinic groups will be offered, with programs covering all forms of tobacco. Free Nicotine replacement patches, gum and lozenges will be available, while supplies last and if medically appropriate. Locally, classes will be held Monday, November 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Oakfield Medical Plaza, 276 S. Moon Ave, Suite 260 in Brandon.
Pre-registration is required by calling 974-7889. For additional classes, visit www.ahectobacco.com/calendar.
Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular Live
Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular comes to Amalie® Arena on Friday, December 2 at 7:30 p.m. This fun-filled family holiday event features the cast of Cirque Musica together with all-time favorite holiday songs performed by a live orchestra. It is a concert and visual experience where audiences journey into a world of high-flying adventure with amazing acrobats, aerialists, and holiday cheer. The show blends the spell-binding grace and dare-devil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with the sensory majesty of the greatest holiday music of all time.
Tickets are available at the McDonald’s® Ticket Office at Amalie® Arena, Ticketmaster outlets and at Ticketmaster.com. Order tickets by calling 800-745-3000. Ticket prices are $25, $35, $55 and $85. Prices do not include facility fee or service charges. Group discounts available by calling 301-6900. Advanced parking passes are available at Ticketmaster.com or the ticket office. Visit amaliearena.com or call 813-301-2500 for more information.
By Michelle Colesanti Activities, Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Community No comments