Nativity Annual Novemberfest Features Rides, Food And Entertainment

By Michelle Colesanti
With carnival favorites like the Drop Zone, Moonraker, and Ferris wheel, Nativity Catholic Church’s Novemberfest promises to once again be a huge crowd pleaser. “Novemberfest has been a part of the Brandon community for 47 years, and we are so thankful for the support the community has shown Nativity,” said Cindy Ehringer, Committee Chair.
Novemberfest will take place from Wednesday, November 16 to Sunday, November 20. Enjoy five days of family fun full of carnival rides, including several for the younger crowd, food booths, and music. Admission and parking are free.
The food tent has something for everyone. Enjoy your choice of BBQ, Polish Sausage, Indian Cuisine, Mexican, Latin flavors, potato ribbons, wings, desserts, special coffee, gourmet pizza, freshly squeezed lemonade, funnel cakes, cotton candy, hamburgers, hotdogs and fries, a spectacular steak sandwich and Coca-Cola products.
This year’s special musical entertainment includes Soul Circus Cowboys who will perform on Friday at 8 p.m. Band member Billy McKnight is a Nativity alumnus. Southern Train will also perform this year on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Riverview High School Choir will perform on Sunday at 2:15 p.m. Several other local dance studios and local talent will also perform.
Rob Martin, Director of Finance said, “It’s a great opportunity for the entire family to come out and enjoy the weekend before the start of the busy holiday season.” Nativity students and parents will be selling discounted armband vouchers and food tickets.
Ride vouchers good for unlimited all day rides are available now through Friday, November 11 at a cost of $17 at the church office, 705 E. Brandon Blvd. Advanced food vouchers are also available for $9. When you purchase a ride voucher at Novemberfest, the cost is $23 and $10 for a food voucher.
Tickets can also be purchased online at novemberfest16.eventbrite.com (includes a service fee).
This year’s raffle contains many exciting prizes. The Grand Prize is $5000 and the winner will be announced on Sunday afternoon.
Novemberfest is Nativity’s largest parish fundraiser and proceeds benefit the school. The event is run solely by volunteers, who will be on hand to make this year’s festival a success.
Nativity Catholic Church is located at 705 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.nativitycatholicchurch.org/novemberfest.
October 24, 2016
Nativity Annual Novemberfest Features Rides, Food And Entertainment
By Michelle Colesanti
With carnival favorites like the Drop Zone, Moonraker, and Ferris wheel, Nativity Catholic Church’s Novemberfest promises to once again be a huge crowd pleaser. “Novemberfest has been a part of the Brandon community for 47 years, and we are so thankful for the support the community has shown Nativity,” said Cindy Ehringer, Committee Chair.
Novemberfest will take place from Wednesday, November 16 to Sunday, November 20. Enjoy five days of family fun full of carnival rides, including several for the younger crowd, food booths, and music. Admission and parking are free.
The food tent has something for everyone. Enjoy your choice of BBQ, Polish Sausage, Indian Cuisine, Mexican, Latin flavors, potato ribbons, wings, desserts, special coffee, gourmet pizza, freshly squeezed lemonade, funnel cakes, cotton candy, hamburgers, hotdogs and fries, a spectacular steak sandwich and Coca-Cola products.
This year’s special musical entertainment includes Soul Circus Cowboys who will perform on Friday at 8 p.m. Band member Billy McKnight is a Nativity alumnus. Southern Train will also perform this year on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Riverview High School Choir will perform on Sunday at 2:15 p.m. Several other local dance studios and local talent will also perform.
Rob Martin, Director of Finance said, “It’s a great opportunity for the entire family to come out and enjoy the weekend before the start of the busy holiday season.” Nativity students and parents will be selling discounted armband vouchers and food tickets.
Ride vouchers good for unlimited all day rides are available now through Friday, November 11 at a cost of $17 at the church office, 705 E. Brandon Blvd. Advanced food vouchers are also available for $9. When you purchase a ride voucher at Novemberfest, the cost is $23 and $10 for a food voucher.
Tickets can also be purchased online at novemberfest16.eventbrite.com (includes a service fee).
This year’s raffle contains many exciting prizes. The Grand Prize is $5000 and the winner will be announced on Sunday afternoon.
Novemberfest is Nativity’s largest parish fundraiser and proceeds benefit the school. The event is run solely by volunteers, who will be on hand to make this year’s festival a success.
Nativity Catholic Church is located at 705 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.nativitycatholicchurch.org/novemberfest.
By Michelle Colesanti Activities, Brandon, Charity or Non-Profit Story, Community No comments