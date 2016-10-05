By Michelle Colesanti
Newsome High School Trick Or Treat Street
Newsome High School’s Class of 2018 presents the Second Annual Trick or Treat Street, Saturday, October 29th from 5:30-8 p.m. at Newsome High School, located at 16550 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia. Children fifth grade and younger are invited to come in costume with their family for games and trick or treating. This event is free. Formaggio’s and Kona Ice will be available for purchase.
Hillsborough River State Park Hosts Haunted Woods
For the 24th year, the Hillsborough River State Park will host its Haunted Woods event October 21 and 22 from 6-10 p.m. A $10 donation is requested per person. The park is located at 15402 U.S. 301 N. in Thonotosassa. For more information, visit www.floridastateparks.org/hillsboroughriver.
October 5, 2016
Newsome Trick Or Treat Street, Haunted Woods
