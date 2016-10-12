Orange Home Accessories Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary With Fundraiser Benefitting Prelude To A Cure

By Kathy L. Collins
Orange Home Accessories in Valrico celebrates its 10th Anniversary this November. Owner, Debbie Ploor, is excited to have the community join in the celebration. Ploor has planned a wonderful celebratory event on Friday, November 18 from 6 to 9 p.m. Orange Home Accessories is located at 1046 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.
The 10th Anniversary celebration will benefit Prelude To A Cure, a lung cancer research and awareness organization located at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa. Ploor has been involved with Prelude To A Cure for several years and currently serves on the board of directors.
Ploor encourages everyone to become familiar with Prelude To A Cure which was established by Dr. Lary Robinson of Moffitt Cancer Center in 2012 to raise awareness and funding for lung cancer research in Tampa Bay. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States. It is also the least funded among major cancers. For more information, please visit www.preludetoacure.com.
All who attend the 10th Anniversary event are asked to make a minimum donation of $10. In exchange for the donation, you will receive a $10 reward card which you can use at Orange Home Accessories through Christmas.
Attendees will enjoy live music by Ella Chadwell and Jimmy Silva, wine and delicious appetizers. There will be raffles and door prizes of items donated by some of Ploor’s vendors such as Michael Aram.
Ploor said, “I am so grateful to the community and all of my customers for the support they have shown me over the last 10 years. It has been an honor to be a part of the community.” Ploor added, “I love my store. My customers are just like my family. It makes me feel good when they come in to the store. I could not do all that I do without their support.”
Orange Home Accessories offers eclectic, elegant and whimsical home accessories. But the items are not just beautiful; they are all functional in design. While everything is lovely, they each have a purpose and will make your house a home.
For more info Orange Home Accessories, please visit www.orangehomedecor.com or call 681-8686.
