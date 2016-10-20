Pecan Sales, Craft Show, Health Fair & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti
Congregation Beth Shalom Hosts Services And More
Friday evenings at 7:45 p.m. welcome the Sabbath at Congregation Beth Shalom in Brandon. Oneg (nosh and mingle) follows services. All are welcome to join on November 11 for “Shabbot Alive,” an upbeat service filled with song.
A Candidate Forum to meet Hillsborough County candidates as they present their platforms and answer audience questions will be held on Sunday, October 30, 2-4 pm. All voters are welcome. For more information and reserve a seat contact the synagogue office or Anita Clifford at niewdnarb@yahoo.com.
iEngage: Jewish Values and the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict A Hartman Institute Lecture & Study Series – Tuesday, November 15 from 7-8:30 p.m. – Led by Rabbi Torop, who will address and explore the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the complex meanings of peace in Jewish tradition. This session addresses “Attitudes Toward the Land; perspectives from within Israel.” Tuesday November 15th, 7pm – 8:30pm.
Seeking Former Members at Brandon Christian Church
Brandon Christian Church, 910 Bryan Rd. in Brandon, will celebrate its 50th Anniversary on Sunday, November 13. Former members are being sought to join in to observe this special event. Worship service will be at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon. For more information, call Ros at 689-4021.
United Methodist Women 46th Annual Pecan Sale
Hand-picked, shelled, and fresh from the orchard pecans are through Tuesday, November 1. A five lb. box of mammoth halves or pieces cost $45, a one lb. bag is $10. Also available are specialty items: chocolate amaretto pecans (22 oz. tin) for $18; praline pecans (20 oz. tin) for $16, and an assortment (20 oz. tin) including praline, chocolate amaretto, and roasted salted pecans.
To order, call Mary Baker at 643-4493, email bjbrooks5@gmail.com, or visit www.pecansale.com to order and pay by credit card. Checks payable to UMW can be mailed to P. O. Box 546, Lithia, FL 33547. Only pre-paid pecans are “reserved.” Others will be sold on a first come-first served basis.
Pick up is at New Hope United Methodist Church, 121 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon in the Social Hall on Saturday, November 12, and Monday, November 14, from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sale benefits local missions such as ECHO, Mary and Martha House, A Kid’s Place, and Brandon Life Care, and others.
Holy Innocent’s Fall Whistle Stop Craft Show
Holy Innocent’s Episcopal Church will hold its ninth annual Fall Whistle Stop Craft Show on Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on the church grounds at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. Both inside and outside locations are available. Interested vendors can register for a spot at www.hiepiscopal.org. Please contact the church during normal business hours at 689-3130.
St. Stephen Men’s Club Golf Scramble
The 24th Annual St Stephen Men’s Club Golf Scramble will be held at the Summerfield Crossing Golf Club on Saturday, October 29. Tee time is 1 p.m. Sign-ins at 11:30 a.m. The fee is $75 pre-paid per golfer teams of four players for $300. The fee includes a round of golf, range balls, a gift pack, a hot lunch, beverages and dinner. There is also an additional package for $25 that includes “four Mulligans, 15 raffle tickets, (1) One putt, (1) Putting contest entry, and (1) sand trap throw.
Each year there have been four main prices for a Hole-In-One that includes a vehicle from area dealerships, a flat panel television, a set of golf clubs, and two round trip airline tickets in the Continental US. Proceeds support St Stephen Catholic School graduating seniors, and local charities. Please contact Ed Veronick, Men’s Club representative, at edveronick@yahoo.com or call 850-305-9745.
Health Fair And Yard Sale At Rivers Of Life Church Ministries
A Health Fair and Yard Sale will be held at Rivers of Life Church Ministries, 301 N. Lakewood Dr. in Brandon on Saturday, November 19. The yard sale will begin at 8 a.m. and the free Health Fair at 9 a.m.
Representatives from TGH will be available to test blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol. A pharmacist will be available to answer your questions. Free hot dogs and snacks.
The Florida Blood Mobile will give out t-shirts for blood donations. The ROL Silver Steppers (Seniors Line Dancing Team) will give demonstrations at 10 and 11 a.m. Reserve a space in the sale at 643-3848.
33rd Annual Nut Sale
The ladies of St. Francis Circle at Nativity Catholic Church are taking orders for your holiday baking & gifting.
Pecan halves, pecan pieces, chocolate amaretto pecans, dark chocolate pecans, white chocolate pecans are $9.50, pistachios are $9, cashews $9.50, and walnuts $8.
All prices are per pound and will be in before Thanksgiving. Call Flo 654-8941, Janet 655-5506, or Evelyn 657-4309 to place your order by Wednesday, November 2.
Holiday Fashion Show And Luncheon
The annual Fashion Show and Luncheon “Holiday Sparkle” presented by The Dress Barn with Brandon Christian Women’s Connection will take place on Monday, November 14 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in the Special Events Center, 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon. The cost is $15. First time guests pay $10. Please secure your reservation by Monday, November 7 with Lillie at 740-0098. This a nondenominational luncheon with no membership required.
Fall Craft Fair At St. Andrews United Methodist Church
A Fall Craft Fair will be held on Saturday, October 29 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the church, located at 3315 Bryan Rd. in Brandon.
