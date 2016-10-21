Resident’s Artwork Displayed At Amalie

By Kathy L. Collins
Riverview resident and artist, Deborah Biasetti entered artwork in the 5th Annual Celebration of the Arts sponsored by the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Lightning Foundation. Her entry “To The Arena” was one of 41 entries accepted in the juried show out of 450 entries. This is the second year that Biasetti has entered and has been accepted.
The Amalie Arena is a great venue for the Annual Celebration of the Arts. Accepted artwork is displayed throughout the 2016-17 NHL season. Biasetti said, “I am a big Lightning fan so I snapped a picture on the way to Amalie Arena to watch a playoff game. I knew I had to paint it and I added the lightning bolts in the background to capture the excitement.”
Biasetti has been painting and drawing for many years. “As a young child I would draw cartoons all the time and visit art museums as often as possible. I have been drawing and sketching using pen and ink, graphite and colored pencils for many years,” explained Biasetti.
“I decided to take my first art class at Center Place in Brandon and I’m currently taking a watercolor class with Kathy Durdin called ‘Loosening Up and Seeing Watercolor Everywhere.’ I actually do see watercolor everywhere now,” said Biasetti.
“Art is my life and I see everything as a painting now. I try to paint everyday because there is so much to paint. My teacher says ‘paint what sings to you.’ I do paint what sings to me, as I tend to focus on my subjects’ eyes emoji because the ‘eyes are the window to the soul.’ One of my biggest passions is the use of color in different ways to make my paintings more interesting. My vision is to enjoy creating art that brings happiness to others. I feel that I am having one of the best times of my life. It is so much fun to paint,” said Biasetti.
Biasetti is a member of the Brandon League of Fine Arts, Tampa Regional Artists and the East Hillsborough Art Guild. She is also a member of the Tampa Branch of the National League of American Pen Women and the Florida Watercolor Society.
For more information, please visit www.lightning.nhl.com.
October 21, 2016
Resident’s Artwork Displayed At Amalie
By Kathy L. Collins
Riverview resident and artist, Deborah Biasetti entered artwork in the 5th Annual Celebration of the Arts sponsored by the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Lightning Foundation. Her entry “To The Arena” was one of 41 entries accepted in the juried show out of 450 entries. This is the second year that Biasetti has entered and has been accepted.
The Amalie Arena is a great venue for the Annual Celebration of the Arts. Accepted artwork is displayed throughout the 2016-17 NHL season. Biasetti said, “I am a big Lightning fan so I snapped a picture on the way to Amalie Arena to watch a playoff game. I knew I had to paint it and I added the lightning bolts in the background to capture the excitement.”
Biasetti has been painting and drawing for many years. “As a young child I would draw cartoons all the time and visit art museums as often as possible. I have been drawing and sketching using pen and ink, graphite and colored pencils for many years,” explained Biasetti.
“I decided to take my first art class at Center Place in Brandon and I’m currently taking a watercolor class with Kathy Durdin called ‘Loosening Up and Seeing Watercolor Everywhere.’ I actually do see watercolor everywhere now,” said Biasetti.
“Art is my life and I see everything as a painting now. I try to paint everyday because there is so much to paint. My teacher says ‘paint what sings to you.’ I do paint what sings to me, as I tend to focus on my subjects’ eyes emoji because the ‘eyes are the window to the soul.’ One of my biggest passions is the use of color in different ways to make my paintings more interesting. My vision is to enjoy creating art that brings happiness to others. I feel that I am having one of the best times of my life. It is so much fun to paint,” said Biasetti.
Biasetti is a member of the Brandon League of Fine Arts, Tampa Regional Artists and the East Hillsborough Art Guild. She is also a member of the Tampa Branch of the National League of American Pen Women and the Florida Watercolor Society.
For more information, please visit www.lightning.nhl.com.
By Kathy Collins Arts and Entertainment, Brandon No comments