The Delusionists To Perform Two Shows At The James McCabe Theatre

With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
What do you get when you combine an obnoxious host, the world’s smallest clairvoyant, a hairless legend and a man with balls of steel? The answer according to Gail Pierce, Producer of the Village Players, “An entertaining night filled with magic by The Delusionists.” Pierce added, “Vic Vega, the psychic mouthpiece, brings his band of misfits for a two night special engagement as a fundraiser for the maintenance and renovations of the 1915 Historical James McCabe Theatre.”
The shows will be held on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29. The doors will open at 7:30 p.m. the curtain call is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for general admission; $13 for seniors, students and military with identification; and groups of 10 or more are just 412. If you prepay for your tickets or are in a group of 10 or more, you can get reserved seating. Otherwise, seating is on a first come, first serve basis. Groups for 10 or more must make arrangements and pay for tickets in advance.
Pierce added, “This wild show promises to entertain the entire family. It is filled with magic and theatrical stunts. This is your chance to witness the improbable.”
This will be a wild show with a lot going on up on the stage. Brandon’s own Mr. Bones will be welcomed back to the Village Players’ stage as he presents his wonderful magic show. Pierce said, “Over the past 20 plus years, he has put on a few magic shows at the James McCabe Theatre. He usually performs to sell out crowds, so we added an extra night so everyone can have a chance to enjoy the ‘World of Magic.’”
As if all of that was not enough, the U.S. taekwondo Demonstration Team will make a special guest appearance.
The James McCabe Theatre, built in 1915, is the only remaining commercial structure from Valrico’s small land boom at the turn of the 20th century. It is located at 506 N. 5th St. in Valrico.
For more information, please visit www.thevillageplayersvalrico.com or call 480-3147.
October 12, 2016
The Delusionists To Perform Two Shows At The James McCabe Theatre
