The Florida Opry Offers Upcoming Holiday And Bluegrass Shows

By Kathy L. Collins
The Florida Opry, established in 1996, has opened its 2016-17 season. Come out and enjoy great family entertainment. The Florida Opry features a variety of live country, foot stomping bluegrass, gospel and more. The Florida Opry performs at the historic 1914 Plant City High School, a National Register of Historic Places site.
The auditorium in which the Florida Opry performs is a great venue for music and a must see. Tickets are just $12 for adults and $5 for students. You can get a ticket to the entire season for just $60. Shows are performed from 6 to 9 p.m.
On Saturday, November 12, come out to the 39th Annual Pioneer Day and stay on to see the Florida Opry’s Got Talent event. Rising artists can perform two songs. According to Shelby Bender, President of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, “Judges will score each performer. There are cash prize payouts for winners in a variety of categories.” The age categories are 8 to 13; 14 to 18; and 18 and above.
In December, the Florida Opry will hold its Annual Holiday Show on Saturday, December 10. This show is a fabulous mix of Christmas songs and Bluegrass music.
The January show will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2017. This show has not yet been announced.
In February, you will not want to miss the Annual Patsy Cline Tribute Show featuring Barbara Van Eycken. This special Valentine’s Day event will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets for the Patsy Cline Tribute Show are $15 for adults and $10 for students in advance. Tickets at the door are $18. Last year’s performance sold out quickly, so get your tickets in advance.
There is no show in March due to the Annual Florida Strawberry Festival. Come back on Saturday, April 8, 2017 for the final show of the season. This show has not yet been announced.
The historic Plant City High School is located at 605 N. Collins St. in downtown Plant City.
The Florida Opry is presented by the East Hillsborough Historical Society. Visit www.thefloridaopry.com or info@thefloridaopry.com.
October 12, 2016
