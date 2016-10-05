This October The SouthShore Regional Library Presents Its Annual Instructors’ Show

By Kathy L. Collins
The October exhibit in the Crawford Gallery at the SouthShore Regional Library in Ruskin is the Annual Instructors’ Show. The exhibit features the talented artists who serve as instructors teaching adults, teens and children in the art classes offered at the library.
This wonderfully diverse show features a variety of art pieces including watercolor, acrylics, colored pencils, fabric weaving and mixed media. The instructors exhibiting their work include Laurie Burhop, Anne Walker, Patsy Monk, Margit Redlawsk, Phyllis Alexandroff, Diane Simon, Arthur Dillard, Melissa Miller-Nece, Tim Gibbons, Nicole Lamothe and Cory Wright.
The art classes at the SouthShore Regional Library are taught by instructors with varied backgrounds. The instructors are working artists. They include university art professors, as well as high school, middle school and elementary art teachers.
This is a fascinating and beautifully curated exhibit. Burhop’s fabric work is stunning and rich with wonderful textures. One of Miller-Nece’s colored pencil work, Three Visitors, looks just like a photograph.
Wright’s oil paintings are beautifully detailed right down to the tiny details of the strawberries in her piece called Strawberries with Glass Bowl.
The Crawford Gallery at the SouthShore Regional Library offers pre-k through adult art classes that are free to the public with materials included. Registration is required for the classes. During the month of October, the library, thanks to grants received from the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay, will offer several classes featuring Halloween and Hispanic Heritage Month themes for children ages 3 to 11.
The next exhibit at the SouthShore Regional Library will feature the works of the members of the Sun City Center Photography Club. The exhibit will run through the months of November and December. An Opening Reception will be held on Wednesday, November 2 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The SouthShore Regional Library is located at 15816 Beth Shields Way in Ruskin. Exhibits are open for viewing during regular business hours.
