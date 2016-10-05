Top Quality Entertainment Offered Close To Home At The Firehouse Pub

By Kathy L. Collins
The Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin offers area residents a great selection of top quality entertainment at their Firehouse Pub. During the month of October, you have a great selection of fun evening events to choose from close to home.
On Saturday, October 8 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. you can hear the wonderful music of the Valerie Gillespie Jazz Ensemble. Whether performing alongside music legends or in her own neighborhood, Gillespie is living the Lush Life- the title of her latest CD. This CD and her show at the Firehouse Pub will feature her signature saxophone and a sentimental take on new and classic jazz songs.
On Friday, October 28, come to the Firehouse Pub for a great night of comedy. The Comedy Night at the Firehouse has become very popular. The comedian(s) has not yet been finalized, but everyone could use a laugh, so gather up some friends and plan a night out at the Firehouse Pub. The show is from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Advance tickets for Comedy Night at the Firehouse are $15 for members and $18 for non-members.
On Saturday, October 29 come here the Latin inspired music of La Lucha, a Tampa Bay based trio that consists of three best friends from three different parts of the world- Columbia, Mexico and the United States. The show is from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Advance tickets for most shows are $18 for members and $23 for non-members. Day of tickets are $23 for members and $28 for non-members.
According to Georgia Vahue, Executive Director of the Firehouse Cultural Center, “One of our pub audience members recently said, ‘I had a wonderful time at tonight’s pub performance. What a gem this place is.’”
Adult beverages and refreshments are available.
The Center is located at 101 1st Ave. NE in Ruskin. Visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org or call 645-7651.
