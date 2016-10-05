Tower Adds Two New Area Locations

By Sharon Still
Established in 1992, Tower Radiology Centers, the largest physician owned and operated out-patient radiology practice in Tampa Bay, recently opened two new, full service centers in Brandon and Sun City Center, bringing its total number of facilities to 14 in Hillsborough and eastern Pasco counties.
“We are delighted to add these new quality facilities and staff to the Tower family. Our vision is to provide quality outpatient imaging care with ease of access to the Tampa Bay, Brandon and now Sun City areas,” commented Larry Smith, Tower Radiology Centers CEO. “We are eager to expand our ability to bring the combination of professional expertise and superior patient care to the community.”
Tower Radiology Centers offers a vast array of services including MRIs, ultrasound exams, bone density/DEXA, digital x-ray, echocardiogram, lung screening, mammography, stress testing, CT/CTA imaging and much more. All exams include interpretations by subspecialized radiologists and are integrated into Tower’s information systems for quick report and image delivery to ordering physicians for the utmost ease of patients and doctors.
Tower Radiology’s clinical practice is comprised of 70 plus board-certified radiologists who subspecialize in cardiac, thoracic, vascular & interventional, neuro-interventional, pediatric, musculoskeletal, breast, body, neuroradiology, nuclear medicine and emergency radiology.
“Tower is excited to be able to continue growing throughout the Tampa Bay area and hopes to benefit the community with these two new convenient locations through advanced technology and subspecialization,” said Smith.
Tower Radiology – Sun City is located at 3862 Sun City Blvd. and is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday (7:30 a.m. opening for ultrasounds). The phone number is 813-642-9299. The Brandon location, open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, is located at 427 S. Parsons Ave., Suite 100 and can be reached at 813-315-2080. For appointment scheduling, call 813-248-6937.
More information can be obtained by visiting www.towerdiagnostic.com.
October 5, 2016
Tower Adds Two New Area Locations
By Sharon Still
Established in 1992, Tower Radiology Centers, the largest physician owned and operated out-patient radiology practice in Tampa Bay, recently opened two new, full service centers in Brandon and Sun City Center, bringing its total number of facilities to 14 in Hillsborough and eastern Pasco counties.
“We are delighted to add these new quality facilities and staff to the Tower family. Our vision is to provide quality outpatient imaging care with ease of access to the Tampa Bay, Brandon and now Sun City areas,” commented Larry Smith, Tower Radiology Centers CEO. “We are eager to expand our ability to bring the combination of professional expertise and superior patient care to the community.”
Tower Radiology Centers offers a vast array of services including MRIs, ultrasound exams, bone density/DEXA, digital x-ray, echocardiogram, lung screening, mammography, stress testing, CT/CTA imaging and much more. All exams include interpretations by subspecialized radiologists and are integrated into Tower’s information systems for quick report and image delivery to ordering physicians for the utmost ease of patients and doctors.
Tower Radiology’s clinical practice is comprised of 70 plus board-certified radiologists who subspecialize in cardiac, thoracic, vascular & interventional, neuro-interventional, pediatric, musculoskeletal, breast, body, neuroradiology, nuclear medicine and emergency radiology.
“Tower is excited to be able to continue growing throughout the Tampa Bay area and hopes to benefit the community with these two new convenient locations through advanced technology and subspecialization,” said Smith.
Tower Radiology – Sun City is located at 3862 Sun City Blvd. and is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday (7:30 a.m. opening for ultrasounds). The phone number is 813-642-9299. The Brandon location, open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, is located at 427 S. Parsons Ave., Suite 100 and can be reached at 813-315-2080. For appointment scheduling, call 813-248-6937.
More information can be obtained by visiting www.towerdiagnostic.com.
By Sharon Still Business, Riverview/Apollo Beach No comments