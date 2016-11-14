2017 Headline Entertainment Lineup of the Florida Strawberry Festival

Press Release
We are proud to officially announce the lineup of headline entertainment acts performing on the Wish Farms Soundstage at the 2017 Florida Strawberry Festival! Whatever your preference – country, classic country, Christian, rock, or oldies – “We’re Playing Your Song!” Dates of the Festival are March 2-12, 2017.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, December 8 at 8 a.m. and can be purchased at http://www.flstrawberryfestival.com/headline-entertainment/, over the phone at 813-754-1996 or in person at the Amscot Main Ticket Office at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City.
November 14, 2016
