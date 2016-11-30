Staff Report
November 30, 2016
Bloomingdale Rajun’ Bull Marching Band Receives Superior 30th Straight Year
Staff Report
The Bloomingdale Rajun’ Bull Marching Band and Crimson Guard are known nationally and internationally for their superior sound and performance. On November 5, the band upheld its record and received the superior rating for the 30th year in a row at the Florida Bandmasters Association (FBA) Marching MPA at Riverview High School. The band performed music from The Eagles which included Desperado, Life in the Fast Lane, Tequilla Sunrise, Lyin Eyes, and Already Gone. The Rajun’ Bull Band is under the direction of Jon Sever with Crimson Guard directors Billy Sullivan and Coleen Petree.
When asked about the 2016 marching season, Sever said, “This year’s marching season was a challenge due to all the weather issues, but the band did an outstanding job and I am proud to have been a part of the 30 year legacy known as the Bloomingdale Marching Band program.”
Up next for the band is their winter concert, which will be held at Bloomingdale High School on Thursday, December 8 at 7 p.m. Donations for Toys for Tots will be collected at the concert. This concert will definitely get you in the holiday spirit.
Just a couple days later, on Saturday, December 10, the Rajun’ Bull Marching Band will be participating in the Snow on 7th parade in Ybor City. This is a really fun event for the whole family. So come on out and support the band.
