Carnival Featuring Flying Wallenda’s To Raise Funds For HCSO Officer

By Kate Quesada
Hillsborough County Sheriff and DUI Task Force National Honor recipient Larry Morrell was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer and on hearing the news, friends and family stepped up and quickly arranged a carnival fundraiser to help with expenses related to his illness.
“We feel so humbled and blessed by the love we are receiving from friends, family members, our church and the community,” said Morrell, who is currently on his third of at least six rounds of aggressive chemotherapy at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa. “We are blown away by the planning and thought that is being put into this carnival.”
From Thursday, December 1 to Sunday, December 4 the community is invited to come together to support one of its own with games and family fun at the “10-24 Carnival”, which is the Sheriff’s call sign for Send Assistance. The event will take place at 949 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. next to Foundation Christian Academy on the Church of Christ future home. The carnival will feature rides from Premium Shows of America and performances from the World Record breaking Wallenda family including Rick and sister Rietta who will perform a high wire act and mother Carla, 80, who will perform her world-renowned 90 ft. sway pole performance. The family will perform at 8 p.m. every day Thurs-Sun and at 3 p.m. as well on Sat and Sun. There will also be food trucks, musical entertainment and a visit from Santa.
“Our hope is that people can come together at this event and just enjoy being with their families,” said Morrell’s wife, Debbie, a third grade teacher at FishHawk Creek Elementary School. “This is such an amazing community and they have come together so wonderfully for us. We are so humbled.”
Advance wrist bands for the event are available at Wayback Burgers, located at 5672 FishHawk Crossings Blvd., for a discounted fee of $15 for one day of rides and $60 for all four days. The price of the bands will increase to $20 for a day at the event.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/deputymorrell1024. A GoFundMe page has also been set up in Morrell’s name.
November 30, 2016
