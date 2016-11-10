By Tamas Mondovics
November 10, 2016
Chalklines: Armwood, Plant City, Riverview High Schools to Host District Financial Aid Night
By Tamas Mondovics
Hillsborough County Public Schools officials announced plans to host several Financial Aid Workshops for seniors and their families.
The workshops that scheduled to be held at eight area high school locations among them Armwood, Plant City and Riverview High, are promising to provide an overview on how to apply for postsecondary financial aid.
Each event will be conducted by a university or college financial aid expert.
The workshops will cover the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), deadlines, state scholarships and Bright Futures Scholarships.
All workshops will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and will be held in the school’s auditorium.
According HCPS officials the district, in collaboration with LEAP – Hillsborough College Access Network, Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay, Hillsborough Community College and United Way Suncoast, is also participating in a series of FAFSA Labs where students and families can get support from college representatives and trained community volunteers.
Families can get information on the labs through their school or after attending the financial aid workshops.
For more information about HCPS please visit www.sdhc.k12.fl.us.
