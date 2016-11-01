Chalklines: Newsome High Hosts Local Officials For Meet & Greet & Names Sought For Elementary ‘C’ In South County

By Tamas Mondovics
Newsome Hosts Local Officials during PTA Meet and Greet
Florida State Rep. Jake Raburn and County Commission Stacy White joined local PTA members for an informal meet and greet event last month at the Newsome High school media center.
Raburn is a Republican member of the Florida House of Representatives, representing the 57th District, which includes eastern Hillsborough County, since 2012.
White was elected to the County Commission in 2014. In 2015, he was elected by the Board to serve in the leadership position of Chaplain.
FishHawk Creek Elementary School PTA presidents Erin Cowan said that the event successfully brought together representatives from nine area schools including Bevis, Boyette Springs, Stowers, FishHawk Creek, Lithia Springs and Pinecrest Elementary along with Barrington, Randall Middle and Newsome, for a chance to hear their local government officials take on topics relating to school issues.
“This setting is unique as it gives an opportunity to ask questions and hear Rep. Raburn’s legislative agenda for the year as well as to discuss road and traffic issues with Commissioner White,” Cowan said.
Raburn, 31 took the first few minutes to acknowledge a number of upcoming changes in Tallahassee post November 8, and emphasized the need to balance priorities with education on the top of the chart.
“I am proud that we now have the highest level of education funding per student,” Raburn said adding that he wants to have a hand in doing whatever it takes to support teachers.
“Better support for our teachers means better education for our children,” he said.
Taking his turn to speak to the small group, White said that it was fitting for him to be in attendance and to have a chance to say a few words to the members of the local PTAs.
”I am all about supporting the kids and to have a hand on helping them enjoy a wide a high level of education,” White said.
Following the opening comments and to round out the meet and greet, Raburn and White took turns to answer some additional questions and enjoy some refreshments provided.
FishHawk Creek Participates in Walk to School Day
On Wednesday, October 5, students and staff from a number of Hillsborough County Public Schools participated in the annual Walk to School Day.
Walk to School Day is an international event involving communities from more than 40 countries walking and biking to school on the same day. It began in 1997 as a way to promote safe routes to school.
FishHawk Creek Elementary also took part in the special day.
FishHawk Creek Elementary School Counselor, Carmela Maria Pizzichetti emphasized that Walk to School Day promotes walking and bicycling for several reasons including: physical activity, teaching safe pedestrian and bicycling skills to children.
“The event raises awareness of how walkable and bikeable a community is and where improvements can be made, concern for environment, reducing traffic congestion, pollution and speed near schools and sharing time with community leaders, parents and children,” Pizzichetti said.
Other schools participating in Walk to School events also included, Westchase Elementary, Mabry Elementary, Sulphur Springs K-8, Kimbell Elementary, Mort Elementary, Summerfield Crossings Elementary, and Chiles Elementary.
District Seeks Names for Elementary “C”
Hillsborough County Public Schools officials began seeking assistance from members of the community of nominations for the naming of Elementary “C”, scheduled to open next year, in the Triple Creek area in south Riverview.
School officials said that schools are traditionally named for individuals who have specifically rendered outstanding service to public education, such as U.S. presidents, school board members, educators, and outstanding citizens.
Schools may also be named for geographic locations and for groups and clubs.
When naming a new school or other existing facility, input shall be solicited from neighboring schools and the community at large, according to the policy.
The School Board is tentatively scheduled to approve the name for Elementary “C” on November 1. For more information please, visit www.sdhc.k12.fl.us.
