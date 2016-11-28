Eye On Business: November Brandon 2016

By Michelle Colesanti
Multiple Services Offered By Armor Guard Painting & Coating, LLC
Armor Guard Painting & Coating is a full service painting company offering interior and exterior painting and coatings. The painting/coating of tile roofs, pool decks, garage floors and driveways are offered along with other services for interior including wall paper removal, popcorn removal, drywall repairs and texture.
Free in-home inspections are offered along with a free written estimate. There are written warranties on all work and special discounts are offered for veterans and seniors. Online specials from $250 to $550 off are offered. Visit www.armorguard.net for more details. Ask about the “show home” discount as well.
For more information, call 727-501-1264 Monday to Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
New Veterinarian Joins Mobile Vet Clinic of Brandon
Dr. Nicole will be taking over the mobile appointments while Dr. Anthony is at the office all day taking appointments. This means way more availability for you and your pet. The Brandon Mobile Vet Clinic is now able to take same day or next day appointments. Dr. Nicole is originally from a small town in Maine. She received her bachelor degree in Animal Science from the University of Maine, and then went to Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine for her Veterinary degree. Since this school is in the Caribbean, Dr. Nicole had to do her clinical year at the University of Florida and that is where she fell in love with the state. Since graduating in 2011, Dr. Nicole has experience in different areas of Veterinary medicine including private practice, shelter work, corporate practice, and mobile euthanasia/hospice work. She loves creating bonds with you and your pet because she wants this to be a lifelong partnership. Her interests are in general medicine/surgery, alternative medicine (acupuncture/chiropractic), behavior, pain management, end of life/hospice care. Dr. Nicole and her husband love the outdoors, traveling, finding new eateries around town. They have two dogs, Killian and Apollo, and one cat named Chevy.
Delectable and Creative Cheesecake Miniatures Suit All Tastes
Joyful Mini’s came about through a family recipe and donations for a friend’s birthday. Joy Best established her company in 2014, but it was not fully operational until recently. The mission is to provide “joy” to others through delectable and creative cheesecake miniatures.
Joyful Mini’s offers a great traditional dessert with a little twist, in 12 different flavors. A few of these flavors are Strawberry, Caramel Nut and Oreo cookie. Holiday favorites are Pumpkin, Sweet potato and Mint. Two sizes are offered – the mini and the mini cup. Mini’s eliminate spoilage from purchasing a full pie. Since these cheesecakes are about the size of a jumbo muffin, it is just the right size for an individual. Mini cups are great for parties, social gatherings and meetings.
Prices range from $2.50 per mini cup and $5 per mini. Visit www.facebook.com/Joyfulminis or call to place orders at 941-889-9157.
Visit Joyful Mini’s at A Simpler Place Farmer’s Market, 9903 Carr Rd in Riverview beginning November 2016.
Local Business Celebrates Seventh Year Anniversary
The Bridges Retirement Community recently celebrated its seventh anniversary with a special evening affair for residents, family, friends and staff. To further the excitement of the night, the Just Two Duo performed music from the 40s, 50s and 60s. “We have a wonderful community of residents, family and staff. We all feel blessed to be part of The Bridges family”, states Donna Steiermann, Executive Director at The Bridges.
The Bridges opened their doors in October 2009 and have since grown their community to over 90 assisted living and memory care residents. Residents enjoy a variety of activities, wellness programs, social events and sharing meals with friends. According to Carole Fluhart, whose sister resides at The Bridges, “I have found The Bridges to be a community full of energy and activities. I particularly like their wonderful music program, which I know to be so beneficial to the well-being of people of all ages. I have peace of mind knowing that my family member is well-taken care of and is experiencing excellent quality of life.”
The Bridges Retirement Community is located at 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview and is dedicated to providing health care and housing for the elderly.
HCC President Dr. Ken Atwater To Serve As Chair of the Tampa Hillsborough Economic Development Corporation
Hillsborough Community College (HCC) announced President Dr. Ken Atwater as the newly-elected chairman of the Tampa Hillsborough Economic Development Corporation (EDC). Dr. Atwater accepted his position during the 2016 annual meeting where the Tampa Hillsborough EDC celebrated another great year of exciting economic growth and community success.
Between his commitment to education and to the multitude of local organizations, it is clear that Dr. Atwater and the community at HCC are invested in seeing the Tampa and Hillsborough County community reach new heights.
He became the seventh president of HCC on July 1, 2010. Dr. Atwater earned his Ph.D. from Southern Illinois University, and Master and Bachelor of Science degrees from Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky.
Season of Giving: Always Best Care Hosts Online Food Drive
This holiday season, Always Best Care® Senior Services of Hillsborough County, located at 1210 Millennium Parkway, Ste. 1034 in Brandon and Always Best Care of Tampa Bay, located at 6015 Williamsburg Way in Tampa, are hosting an online food drive to combat local hunger.
Now through December13, the two Bay Area franchises encourage residents to visit yougivegoods.com/, an innovative company that connects tangible giving to community needs through a free, easy-to-use online service, and select from a variety of goods to purchase for donation.
Always Best Care of Hillsborough County will be benefitting http://www.cornerstonekidsinc.org/. Always Best Care of Tampa Bay will be benefitting St. Vincent De Paul Society at St. Paul Catholic Church – https://yougivegoods.com/abc-tampa.
Always Best Care is one of the nation’s leading providers of non-medical in-home care, assisted living placement and skilled home health care.
New Cremation Concept Opens in Brandon
Right Choice Cremation, the nation’s newest cremation provider, has opened its fourth location at 2130 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. Families have the convenience of making and paying for their cremation arrangements for themselves or a loved one online where they can chat live with a cremation specialist.
Unlike many other companies that offer cremation, Right Choice Cremation owns and operates its own crematory. As a result, a loved one never leaves their care. And Right Choice Cremation takes special precautions to safeguard every loved one the moment he or she is taken into their care.
Right Choice Cremation’s personal identification system and secure cremation facility provide family members with the peace of mind that a loved one’s remains will be returned safely back to the family.
Right Choice Cremation is a growing provider of affordable and personalized cremation services whose caring staff delivers a loved one’s final wishes with exceptional service and a 100% money back guarantee. From the moment a loved one is taken into their care, Right Choice Cremation attends to every detail until the loved one is safely returned. Call 844-736-4621 or visit www.rightchoicecremation.com.
Cheer Counseling to Celebrate 10 Years
Cheer Counseling has been in business ten years, helping people feel better and achieve their dreams. Please come and celebrate on Saturday December 3, from 1:30–4 p.m. There will be food, live music, pain relief self-help demonstrations (Jin Shin Jytsu), chiropractic massage and more. Cheer Counseling is located at 339 E. Robertson St. in Brandon. Call or text 620-4900 for more information.
Julie Gajewski, Owner of Fuzzy Friends Pet Care Earns International Certificate
Pet Sitters International (PSI), the world’s leading educational association for professional pet sitters, has announced that Julie Gajewski, owner of Fuzzy Friends Pet Care in Brandon, has completed the PSI Certificate in Professional Pet Sitting and earned the designation of PSI Certified Professional Pet Sitter.
Gajewski’s commitment to her business and clients led her to pursue this certificate. Contact Gajewski at contact@fuzzyfriendspetcare.com or 684-9830.
Eye On Business: November Brandon 2016
