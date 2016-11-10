Eye On Business: November Valrico 2016

Above Photo: Café Cuba, 3240 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, recently held a ribbon cutting with the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce. For more info, call 655-6499 or visit on Facebook.
By Michelle Colesanti
FAOPA Offers Digital Photography And Interior Decorating Classes This Fall
New classes are taking place this fall at The Florida Academy of the Performing Arts.
A Digital Photography class will take place Monday, November 28, December 5, 12 & 19 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Join professional photographer Charlena Beacom to learn about what all those buttons are on the camera, as well as lighting, positioning subjects and much more. The cost is $120 for each four week session.
A Do It Yourself Interior Decorating class will take place with Char Beacom, who will share her tips and tricks. The class will take place on Tuesday, December 6, 13 and 20 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The cost for the three week class is $90.
Classes are held at Music Showcase, 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. To register for any of the classes, visit faopa.org or call 490-2787.
Local Business Celebrates Seventh Year Anniversary
The Bridges Retirement Community recently celebrated its seventh anniversary with a special evening affair for residents, family, friends and staff. To further the excitement of the night, the Just Two Duo performed music from the 40s, 50s and 60s. “We have a wonderful community of residents, family and staff. We all feel blessed to be part of The Bridges family”, states Donna Steiermann, Executive Director at The Bridges.
The Bridges opened their doors in October 2009 and have since grown their community to over 90 assisted living and memory care residents. Residents enjoy a variety of activities, wellness programs, social events and sharing meals with friends. According to Carole Fluhart, whose sister resides at The Bridges, “I have found The Bridges to be a community full of energy and activities. I particularly like their wonderful music program, which I know to be so beneficial to the well-being of people of all ages. I have peace of mind knowing that my family member is well-taken care of and is experiencing excellent quality of life.”
The Bridges Retirement Community is located at 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview and is dedicated to providing health care and housing for the elderly.
New Veterinarian Joins Mobile Vet Clinic of Brandon
Dr. Nicole will be taking over the mobile appointments while Dr. Anthony is at the office all day taking appointments. This means way more availability for you and your pet. The Brandon Mobile Vet Clinic is now able to take same day or next day appointments. Dr. Nicole is originally from a small town in Maine.
She received her bachelor degree in Animal Science from the University of Maine, and then went to Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine for her Veterinary degree. Since this school is in the Caribbean, Dr. Nicole had to do her clinical year at the University of Florida and that is where she fell in love with the state. Since graduating in 2011, Dr. Nicole has experience in different areas of Veterinary medicine including private practice, shelter work, corporate practice, and mobile euthanasia/hospice work. She loves creating bonds with you and your pet because she wants this to be a lifelong partnership. Her interests are in general medicine/surgery, alternative medicine (acupuncture/chiropractic), behavior, pain management, end of life/hospice care. Dr. Nicole and her husband love the outdoors, traveling, finding new eateries around town. They have two dogs, Killian and Apollo, and one cat named Chevy.
The Mobile Vet Clinic of Brandon is a full service veterinary clinic offering the convenience of an animal hospital at its location at the intersection on Bloomingdale and John Moore or coming to you in a fully equipped mobile van to take care of all of your pet care needs. For more information call 643-8130 or visit brandonmobilevet.com.
Newly Remodeled Walmart Supercenter Celebrates Grand Reopening
The newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter located at 11720 E Dr. Martin Luther King recently held a grand reopening.
The project represents Walmart’s reinvestment in the store, its customers, and the community. The store includes a remodeled pharmacy and electronic sections. Customers can also expect a new and improved customer service center with Money Services and Walmart Pickup. Shopping is more convenient than ever as Seffner residents can shop millions of items on Walmart.com, many of which can be shipped for free to any Walmart store through Walmart Pickup.
The Seffner store is debuting a brand new baby department.
For the past year, Walmart has continued to focus on price and quality brands that give expecting parents and family’s access to products they trust at the low prices they expect. This year, the retailer has expanded its offering of known brands on its shelves in store and online.
The store includes a remodeled pharmacy with a full range of products, immunizations, and services. Walmart pharmacists are ready to assist customers with product and prescription questions. Seffner residents can easily transfer prescriptions and order refills on the go with the Walmart mobile app.
“We are looking forward to re-introducing our store to the community with expanded offerings and a fresh look. Our everyday low prices will remain the same, but we’re adding greater convenience and a new and improved local grocery shopping experience,” said store manager Mitch Hughes.
HCC President Dr. Ken Atwater to Serve As Chair of the Tampa Hillsborough Economic Development Corporation
Hillsborough Community College (HCC) is proud to announce President Dr. Ken Atwater as the newly-elected chairman of the Tampa Hillsborough Economic Development Corporation (EDC). Dr. Atwater accepted his position during the 2016 annual meeting where the Tampa Hillsborough EDC celebrated another great year of exciting economic growth and community success.
“I am honored to assume the mantle of leadership for the Tampa Hillsborough Economic Development Corporation,” said Dr. Ken Atwater. “I look forward to offering support for the important work they do to enhance the economic viability of our community.”
In addition to being a part of the leadership of the Tampa Hillsborough EDC, he is past chairman of the board of directors of the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) and serves on the Museum of Science & Industry’s National Board and the CEO Council.
Between his commitment to education and to the multitude of local organizations, it is clear that Dr. Atwater and the community at HCC are invested in seeing the Tampa and Hillsborough County community reach new heights.
He became the seventh president of HCC on July 1, 2010. Founded in 1968, HCC is currently the seventh largest community college in Florida’s state college system, serving more than 45,000 students each year at its five campuses and three centers. HCC offers more than 160 academic programs, including 30 associate in arts transfer tracks and over 130 workforce programs, has an annual budget of over $168 million and employs more than 2300. Over 84 percent of HCC graduates stay in the local community, and, together, HCC and its former students contribute more than $1.1 billion in added income and economic impact to Hillsborough County. HCC is also the tenth largest associate degree producing two-year institution in the country.
Dr. Atwater earned his Ph.D. from Southern Illinois University, and Master and Bachelor of Science degrees from Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky.
Multiple Services Offered By Armor Guard Painting & Coating, LLC
Armor Guard Painting & Coating is a full service painting company offering interior and exterior painting and coatings. The painting/coating of tile roofs, pool decks, garage floors and driveways are offered along with other services for interior including wall paper removal, popcorn removal, drywall repairs and texture.
Free in-home inspections are offered along with a free written estimate. There are written warranties on all work and special discounts are offered for veterans and seniors. Online specials from $250 to $550 off are offered. Visit www.armorguard.net for more details. Ask about the “show home” discount as well.
For more information, call 727-501-1264 Monday to Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Season of Giving: Always Best Care Hosts Online Food Drive
This holiday season, Always Best Care® Senior Services of Hillsborough County, located at 1210 Millennium Parkway, Ste. 1034 in Brandon and Always Best Care of Tampa Bay, located at 6015 Williamsburg Way in Tampa, are hosting an online food drive to combat local hunger.
Now through December13, the two Bay Area franchises encourage residents to visit the website https://yougivegoods.com/, an innovative company that connects tangible giving to community needs through a free, easy-to-use online service, and select from a variety of goods to purchase for donation.
Always Best Care of Hillsborough County will be benefitting http://www.cornerstonekidsinc.org/. Always Best Care of Tampa Bay will be benefitting St. Vincent De Paul Society at St. Paul Catholic Church – https://yougivegoods.com/abc-tampa.
All donations will culminate in a one-day delivery to the respective charities.
Always Best Care is one of the nation’s leading providers of non-medical in-home care, assisted living placement and skilled home health care.
Appreciation Luncheon Hosted By The Brandon Foundation
The Brandon Foundation hosted a “Sponsor and Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon” on Tuesday, September 20, sponsored by Longhorn Steakhouse Brandon and held at The Bridges. Over 80 guests attended the event and enjoyed a delicious meal, video slideshow of foundation activities through the past years. Executive Director, Liz Brewer, shared “this event was to show our amazing volunteers and sponsors how much we truly appreciate everything they do to help us achieve our mission at the Brandon Foundation”.
For more information about the Foundation and this community event, visit www.BrandonFoundation.org or call 689-6889.
