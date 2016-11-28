Family Friendly Holiday Events Offered By Center Place Of Brandon

By Kathy L. Collins
Center Place in Brandon will offer an array of family friendly fun holiday events this December. You will not want to miss Center Place’s time honored holiday events designed to get everyone into the holiday spirit.
Come see Santa Claus as he helps light the giant Christmas Tree located on Clayton Ave. on Wednesday, December 7 beginning at 7 p.m. In addition to great holiday entertainment courtesy of several local dancers and singers, you can visit with Santa Claus and even get a photo. Parents please bring your own cameras. You can also enjoy some delicious refreshments served by the Community Roundtable. The event is free and open to the community, so come out and enjoy a holiday tradition that has been taking place for over 30 years.
Next, Center Place will hold its 9th Annual Santa’s Workshop on Saturday, December 17 beginning at 11 a.m. According to Lisa Rodriguez, Marketing Director for Center Place, “This is our special Christmas event for kids, and it has been a big hit for many years now.” This event is designed for children five years old and up. They will enjoy 10 different arts and crafts stations and will make their own individual projects including decorating sugar cookies. Rodriguez added, “We always have a gift wrapping station where the kids can wrap their projects as gift for a loved one.”
Chick-fil-A at Lake Brandon sponsors lunch for the children. Santa will be on hand for visits so bring your cameras. Parents and adults can enjoy lunch sponsored by Boston Market for just $5.
Tickets are required for this event, and no tickets will be sold at the door. Please bring a new, $10 unwrapped Christmas toy in exchange for the ticket to the event. You can get your tickets at Center Place. All toys will be donated to ECHO of Brandon.
Center Place is also holding a Holiday Coloring Contest for children ages three, four and five and ages six, seven and eight. The coloring sheet can be picked up at Center Place or you can download it at www.centerplacebrandon.org, Please submit your masterpiece by Monday, December 19. Winners will be contacted prior to Christmas and will receive a one year Family Membership to Center Place.
Center Place is conveniently located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon. For more information, please visit www.centerplacebrandon.org or call 685-8888.
