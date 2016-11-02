FishHawk Attorney Offers Full Defense

By Kate Quesada
From traffic violations to homicides, FishHawk resident and Board Certified Criminal Trial Attorney Adam Bantner has represented clients in more than 30 jury trials in the Tampa area and he works hard to make sure that every one of his clients receives the representation they deserve.
“I approach every case with the goal of getting it dismissed,” said Bantner, who added that many of his cases include DUIs and juvenile delinquency. But Bantner didn’t always dream of being an attorney. “I’m a sports junkie,” he said. “I grew up with dreams of covering professional or college sports as a writer.”
But after college graduation and a stint at the copy desk of The Tampa Tribune, he decided to join his friends in law school. After getting his degree from Florida State University, he started work with the Public Defender’s Office in Orlando then transitioned to private defense work which he has been doing ever since.
A member of the Florida Bar since 2006, Bantner has defended clients on trial for murder and various drug charges as well as petitions for delinquency, dependency and termination of parental rights. He is also a member of the Federal Bar for the Middle District of Florida, the Brandon Bar Association and the Hillsborough County Bar Association. He most recently assisted on a trial where his client was accused of Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child by Neglect.
“A four-year-old boy was killed by his mother and the State accused my client of failing to protect the child,” Bantner explained“ A friend of mine brought me in to assist on the case, and we sincerely believed that our client was in no way responsible for the death of the child. We went to trial and our client was found not guilty of that charge.”
The current president of the Hillsborough County Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, Bantner has been named a Rising Star by Super Lawyers magazine in the area of criminal defense. “I won’t ever get out-worked on a case,” he said.
Bantner is also very involved in the Brandon community. In addition to acting as assistant coach for his son’s baseball team, he is also on the Board of Directors of the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce, is the President of the Alafia Republican Club and the Tampa Bay Tiger Club and is on the Hillsborough County Republican Party Executive Committee. Located at 1228 E. 7th Ave. Ste. 200 in Tampa.
Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m., but after hours consultations are available by appointment. Call 397-3965 or visit www.tampacrimeattorneys.com.
