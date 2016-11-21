Florida State Fair, Quit Tobacco, iFLY & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti
Picture Yourself At The Florida State Fair
The Florida State Fair Authority invites people across the state and beyond to “Picture Yourself at the Florida State Fair” – the theme for the 2017 event, slated for February 9-20, 2017.
“We want both loyal patrons and those who have not yet experienced the Fair to join us in making memories that will last a lifetime,” said Cheryl Flood, executive director of the Florida State Fair Authority.
The Fair Authority also has confirmed that the Country Gold tour once again will be returning to the Fair in 2017. A fan favorite, the 2017 concerts will boast some of the biggest names to join the tour, including Johnny Lee, Bobby Bare, the Gatlin Brothers and Marty Haggard (son of the legendary Merle Haggard), as well as Leroy Van Dyke of “Auctioneer” and “Walk on By” fame.
Tickets for the 2017 Fair and the Country Gold Tour go on sale December 1. For more information, visit www.FloridaStateFair.com or follow the Fair on Facebook and Twitter.
Help For Quitting Tobacco
Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. Tobacco Free Florida offers free tools and services to help you get started. Free Community worksite and clinic groups will be offered, with programs covering all forms of tobacco. Classes will be available on Thursday, December 1 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of College Hill, 3838 N. 29th St. in Tampa, Monday, December 12 from 5:30-7:30 at USF–Area Health Education Center, 3535 Fletcher Ave., Ste. MDT 1400 in Tampa, and Tuesday, December 13 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Robert W. Saunders Library, 1505 Nebraska Ave. in Tampa.
Pre-registration is required by calling 974-7889. For additional classes, visit www.ahectobacco.com/calendar.
STEM Open House At iFLY For Educators And Veteran’s Special
Attention educators: Please plan to attend a STEM Open House at iFLY on Thursday, December 1 from 4-7 p.m. Learn more about its flight teams, how you can become involved, and try some hands on STEM activities.
An iFLY wind tunnel is a marvel of math, science and engineering that connects classroom learning to the real world.
On a field trip to iFLY Tampa, your students will conduct experiments, receive flight and safety training, fly in the wind tunnel, and learn all about the STEM concepts involved in their flight.
No experience is necessary.
iFLY special all month long for veterans and their families. Get 15% off any first time flyer package.
iFLY is located at 10654 Palm River Rd. in Tampa.
Upcoming Events At Congregation Beth Shalom
Shabbat services – Welcome the Sabbath at Congregation Beth Shalom on Friday evenings at 7:45 p.m. Oneg (nosh and mingle) follows services and all are welcome.
MOB Scene – A craft and vendor sale by mother and other small local owned businesses will take place on Sunday, December 4 from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Vendor spaces available $30, or $35 for space and an eight ft. table. No electricity available; duplicate vendors not permitted. Contact the synagogue office or Kate at kaswedlow@gmail.com, or 706-421-4459 for more information.
iEngage – Jewish Values and the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict – A Hartman Institute Lecture & Study Series will be led by Rabbi Torop on Tuesday, December 15 from 7-8:30 p.m. This session addresses Attitudes Toward the Land – Perspectives from Outside the Land, exploring Diasporic conceptions of the place of land in Judaism and how they shape the way one views the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Call 681-6547 for more information.
November 21, 2016
Florida State Fair, Quit Tobacco, iFLY & More…
Compiled by Michelle Colesanti
Picture Yourself At The Florida State Fair
The Florida State Fair Authority invites people across the state and beyond to “Picture Yourself at the Florida State Fair” – the theme for the 2017 event, slated for February 9-20, 2017.
“We want both loyal patrons and those who have not yet experienced the Fair to join us in making memories that will last a lifetime,” said Cheryl Flood, executive director of the Florida State Fair Authority.
The Fair Authority also has confirmed that the Country Gold tour once again will be returning to the Fair in 2017. A fan favorite, the 2017 concerts will boast some of the biggest names to join the tour, including Johnny Lee, Bobby Bare, the Gatlin Brothers and Marty Haggard (son of the legendary Merle Haggard), as well as Leroy Van Dyke of “Auctioneer” and “Walk on By” fame.
Tickets for the 2017 Fair and the Country Gold Tour go on sale December 1. For more information, visit www.FloridaStateFair.com or follow the Fair on Facebook and Twitter.
Help For Quitting Tobacco
Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. Tobacco Free Florida offers free tools and services to help you get started. Free Community worksite and clinic groups will be offered, with programs covering all forms of tobacco. Classes will be available on Thursday, December 1 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of College Hill, 3838 N. 29th St. in Tampa, Monday, December 12 from 5:30-7:30 at USF–Area Health Education Center, 3535 Fletcher Ave., Ste. MDT 1400 in Tampa, and Tuesday, December 13 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Robert W. Saunders Library, 1505 Nebraska Ave. in Tampa.
Pre-registration is required by calling 974-7889. For additional classes, visit www.ahectobacco.com/calendar.
STEM Open House At iFLY For Educators And Veteran’s Special
Attention educators: Please plan to attend a STEM Open House at iFLY on Thursday, December 1 from 4-7 p.m. Learn more about its flight teams, how you can become involved, and try some hands on STEM activities.
An iFLY wind tunnel is a marvel of math, science and engineering that connects classroom learning to the real world.
On a field trip to iFLY Tampa, your students will conduct experiments, receive flight and safety training, fly in the wind tunnel, and learn all about the STEM concepts involved in their flight.
No experience is necessary.
iFLY special all month long for veterans and their families. Get 15% off any first time flyer package.
iFLY is located at 10654 Palm River Rd. in Tampa.
Upcoming Events At Congregation Beth Shalom
Shabbat services – Welcome the Sabbath at Congregation Beth Shalom on Friday evenings at 7:45 p.m. Oneg (nosh and mingle) follows services and all are welcome.
MOB Scene – A craft and vendor sale by mother and other small local owned businesses will take place on Sunday, December 4 from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Vendor spaces available $30, or $35 for space and an eight ft. table. No electricity available; duplicate vendors not permitted. Contact the synagogue office or Kate at kaswedlow@gmail.com, or 706-421-4459 for more information.
iEngage – Jewish Values and the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict – A Hartman Institute Lecture & Study Series will be led by Rabbi Torop on Tuesday, December 15 from 7-8:30 p.m. This session addresses Attitudes Toward the Land – Perspectives from Outside the Land, exploring Diasporic conceptions of the place of land in Judaism and how they shape the way one views the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Call 681-6547 for more information.
By Michelle Colesanti Activities, Brandon No comments