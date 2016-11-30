Local Developer Plans New Residential Community Near FishHawk

By Tamas Mondovics
Residents living in FishHawk Trails responded in great numbers to a neighborhood meeting and discussion about a new residential development planned for the area.
The meeting held at the Palmetto Club in FishHawk included plans, details and rezoning information for the new single-family, detached home development, located on a 164-acre site at the northwest corner of Lithia-Pinecrest and Browning Rds. in Lithia.
Event host, local real estate broker and property developer, Reed Fischbach of Fischbach Land Company, was joined by representatives of Genesis Group, a services firm that provides engineering, landscape architecture, planning, surveying, GIS, and urban design services to thousands of public and private sector clients throughout Florida.
From the start, Fischbach focused his comments on the importance of good communication and transparency and emphasized that the meeting was scheduled prior to any filings with Hillsborough County. The development’s Comprehensive Plan Amendment is for a Residential 1 Land Use, which means that the neighborhood density cannot exceed 164 homes on the 164-acre site. Fishhawk Trails, adjoining the property to the west, has a land use of RP-2 or two homes per acre. “To the east of the site is approximately 1,934 acres that already has a Residential 1 Land Use, which allows for a nice transition,” Fischbach said.
As a traditional subdivision, each single-family home on the property will be on public water and public sewer. All access into the neighborhood is planned from Lithia Pinecrest Rd., and would not be interconnected to any of the surrounding communities. A small property close to the development has been apportioned for a new elementary school site.
Fischbach, did not hesitate to acknowledge that a main concern for most attending the meeting included traffic, schools and buffering issues, which he said are all are taken into consideration and are being researched.
Based on the current plan, the earliest the project could potentially break ground would be sometime in the fall of 2018. A second, neighborhood meeting to discuss the project is now scheduled for Tuesday, December 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Palmetto Club in FishHawk.
For more information, please visit www.fischbachlandcompany.com
Local Developer Plans New Residential Community Near FishHawk
