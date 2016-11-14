Newland Donates To Newsome Band March To Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Cyndi Cisneros
Last month, Newland Communities presented a donation check for $10,000 to Newsome Marching Band to support their March to the 90th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. To watch their performance and the parade tune in to NBC at 9 am on Thursday November 24.
Newsome Band is excited to be the first Hillsborough County high school marching band to ever be invited to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and your support is most helpful so that band and guard students can enjoy an amazing year as well as get to NYC for this once in a lifetime opportunity.
Your donation is greatly appreciated! The Newsome Band Boosters is a non-profit 501(3)(C). If you are interested in donating to the March to Macy’s Fundraising Efforts, please visit the GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/NewsomeHSBand.
