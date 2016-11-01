Newsome Chorus Madrigal Holiday Dinner, Mind Boost Workshop & More…

Brickworld Showcasing 26 Ft. Long Lego Battleship
Brickworld® is bringing the premiere North American LEGO® display and exposition to the Florida State Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday, November 19 and 20 to fill 40,000 sq. ft. with displays made of LEGO bricks, interactive activities and vendors selling LEGO kits, parts and compatible accessories.
Executive Director and LEGO fan, Bryan Bonahoom, said, “There is something amazing to see and fun to do for kids and adults. The imagination and engineering of these displays is always inspiring.” Brickworld displays include trains, robots, cityscapes, space stations, and much more.
Brickworld showcases many local LEGO artists and engineers from Florida through a partnership with the Greater Florida LEGO Train Club and the Orange County LEGO User Group. There are also displays coming from as far away as Toronto, Canada and Minneapolis, MN, including a 500,000 piece, 26 ft. long model of the battleship USS Missouri.
Hours are 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $12. Ages 3 and under are free. Cost is $9 for active duty and reserve personnel (military ID required). Tickets are available at the door (cash or credit) or via http://brickworld.com.
Newsome Class of 2006 10 Year Reunion
On Saturday, November 26 at 7 p.m. the Newsome Class of 2006 will hold its 10 year reunion at Grille One Sixteen, located at 612 N Dale Mabry in Tampa.
Enjoy an evening of dinner, drinks, and dancing. Dress code is cocktail attire. School colors are welcome. The UF/FSU game will be on the big screen.
Please RSVP with your maiden name included.
Madrigals Holiday Dinner Theatre And Winter Concert
Lord Bogue and his Court cordially invite all residents of Lithia, Brandon and the surrounding kingdom to the annual Newsome High School Holiday Madrigals Dinner Theatre. This year’s Renaissance-themed celebration takes place on Thursday, December 1 and Friday, December 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the historic First United Methodist Church, 121 Knights Ave. in Brandon. The cost is $25 per person.
Come be joyously entertained by the King and Queen, their Royal Court and the Newsome High School Chamber Choir with festive song, dance, a lavish feast, and pageantry befitting our royal guests. A most wondrous banquet shall be served to satisfy the palates of our most discerning guests. This is a spectacular holiday event not to be missed.
Tickets are sold in advance only, and order forms will be available at NewsomeChorus.net, and facebook.com/NewsomeChorus.
The Newsome High School Chorus presents its annual Winter Concert, under the direction of Jeffry Bogue, on Thursday, December 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Newsome High School Auditorium, 16550 Fishhawk Blvd., in Lithia. This concert is free and open to the public.
Scout Troop Seeks Donations For Wreath Around America Day
Boy Scout Troop 665 in Brandon is securing donations to purchase and place wreaths at Bay Pines National Cemetery. Wreaths are $15. The troop will be placing them at Bay Pines gravesites on National Wreaths across America Day – Saturday December 17.
To give online on behalf of Troop 665: http://give.wreathsacrossamerica.org/goto/FL0197P-BSA To pay by check, make your check or money order payable to “Wreaths across America”, mark “Group FL0197P & Location FLBPNB” on the check and mail to: Wreaths across America, PO Box 249, Columbia Falls, ME 04623.
