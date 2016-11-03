Something for Everyone At FishHawk Fitness And Boxing

By Michelle Caceres
Weekend warriors and top-tier athletes alike find something appealing about honing their workout regimen at FishHawk Fitness and Boxing.
Owner Warren “Shannon” Keene’s personal training facility, located at 2310 Thompson Rd., features more than 60 resistance machines, several cardio machines, five punching bags, eight oversized tires for flipping, two sleds for pulling and a boxing ring.
His clients include men, women and children, who each receive a tailored fitness plan developed to help achieve the client’s goals, whether it be increased strength, weight loss or to learn the art of boxing.
Keene has trained some of the area’s best athletes, including Newsome graduate and football star Connor Powers, who ran for more than 4,500 yards in his four-year career with the school’s football team, Anthony Gonnella, a former Riverview varsity baseball player, who is now a freshman at USF on a sports scholarship and his brother Dominic, a freshman varsity football player at Riverview who is currently leading the district in rushing yards.
Dominic, who has been training with Keene for more four years, said he put him on a strict plan that has helped him gain weight and muscle mass.
“I was one of the biggest guys on the junior varsity team, definitely the biggest freshman, and I owe that to Mr. Keene,” he said.
Although he’s not a fan of “leg days” (when he spends a grueling amount of time doing squats and leg presses) and the tiring feeling that comes with them, he knows the end result is worth it. “I’m an all-around better athlete,” he said.
Keene can sympathize with athletes wanting to step up their game.
“I’m an ex-boxer and train side-by-side with my clients unlike a lot of other trainers that sit around and train by yelling through a bullhorn,” he said. “I have a passion for what I do and love the challenge of helping my clients reach their fitness goals.”
Keene offers personal as well as group training at very competitive rates.
For more information about FishHawk Fitness and Boxing or to schedule a free introductory session call 767-6504.
November 3, 2016
Something for Everyone At FishHawk Fitness And Boxing
By Michelle Caceres
Weekend warriors and top-tier athletes alike find something appealing about honing their workout regimen at FishHawk Fitness and Boxing.
Owner Warren “Shannon” Keene’s personal training facility, located at 2310 Thompson Rd., features more than 60 resistance machines, several cardio machines, five punching bags, eight oversized tires for flipping, two sleds for pulling and a boxing ring.
His clients include men, women and children, who each receive a tailored fitness plan developed to help achieve the client’s goals, whether it be increased strength, weight loss or to learn the art of boxing.
Keene has trained some of the area’s best athletes, including Newsome graduate and football star Connor Powers, who ran for more than 4,500 yards in his four-year career with the school’s football team, Anthony Gonnella, a former Riverview varsity baseball player, who is now a freshman at USF on a sports scholarship and his brother Dominic, a freshman varsity football player at Riverview who is currently leading the district in rushing yards.
Dominic, who has been training with Keene for more four years, said he put him on a strict plan that has helped him gain weight and muscle mass.
“I was one of the biggest guys on the junior varsity team, definitely the biggest freshman, and I owe that to Mr. Keene,” he said.
Although he’s not a fan of “leg days” (when he spends a grueling amount of time doing squats and leg presses) and the tiring feeling that comes with them, he knows the end result is worth it. “I’m an all-around better athlete,” he said.
Keene can sympathize with athletes wanting to step up their game.
“I’m an ex-boxer and train side-by-side with my clients unlike a lot of other trainers that sit around and train by yelling through a bullhorn,” he said. “I have a passion for what I do and love the challenge of helping my clients reach their fitness goals.”
Keene offers personal as well as group training at very competitive rates.
For more information about FishHawk Fitness and Boxing or to schedule a free introductory session call 767-6504.
By Michelle Caceres Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Sports No comments