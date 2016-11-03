Sunflower Cafe In Stein Mart Plaza Offers Something For Everyone

By Kate Quesada
When putting together the menu for their Valrico restaurant, The Sunflower Cafe, co-owners Tatsu Horikawa and Kumi Tamura wanted to make sure they had something for every budget and taste. It seems evident that they have achieved this and more in their popular cafe on Lithia Pinecrest Rd.
“We want our restaurant to be somewhere everyone feels comfortable,” said Horikawa, who is also the cafe’s chef. “We welcome all age groups from little children to older people.”
Open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, the restaurant offers a full sushi menu and Japanese inspired cuisine with dishes ranging from Horikawa’s favorite fried rice, to hibachi, teriyaki meals and a large variety of fish, seafood, meat and vegetarian entrees. Horikawa emphasizes that all the food is made to order with the highest quality ingredients, and that their goal is to make sure that every customer is satisfied every time they visit.
“As owners, we have to make sure that dining out is worth it for our customers,” said Horikawa. “We want to make the experience special and the food so good that people don’t walk out of here thinking that they should have just stayed home.”
Horikawa and Tamura, both FishHawk residents who have worked together for many years, are really enjoying their new space and location in the Stein-Mart and The Fresh Market- anchored plaza. “Because the location is small, we can pay a lot of attention to every customer,” said Horikawa, who added that every member of their staff feels the same way. “Everyone who works here is a special part of our team. Each individual really takes pride in their work.”
Sunflower Cafe also offers lunch specials including a popular bento box menu which includes a choice of entree, a soup, salad and rice or vegetable and sushi combos with soup and salad. Beer, wine and saki are also available.
For more information, visit www.sunflowercafe.net or call 657-8744. Sunflower Cafe is located at 3452 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. and is open Monday-Friday 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m., Saturday 12 Noon-9 p.m. and Sunday 12 Noon-8:30 p.m.
November 3, 2016
Sunflower Cafe In Stein Mart Plaza Offers Something For Everyone
By Kate Quesada
When putting together the menu for their Valrico restaurant, The Sunflower Cafe, co-owners Tatsu Horikawa and Kumi Tamura wanted to make sure they had something for every budget and taste. It seems evident that they have achieved this and more in their popular cafe on Lithia Pinecrest Rd.
“We want our restaurant to be somewhere everyone feels comfortable,” said Horikawa, who is also the cafe’s chef. “We welcome all age groups from little children to older people.”
Open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, the restaurant offers a full sushi menu and Japanese inspired cuisine with dishes ranging from Horikawa’s favorite fried rice, to hibachi, teriyaki meals and a large variety of fish, seafood, meat and vegetarian entrees. Horikawa emphasizes that all the food is made to order with the highest quality ingredients, and that their goal is to make sure that every customer is satisfied every time they visit.
“As owners, we have to make sure that dining out is worth it for our customers,” said Horikawa. “We want to make the experience special and the food so good that people don’t walk out of here thinking that they should have just stayed home.”
Horikawa and Tamura, both FishHawk residents who have worked together for many years, are really enjoying their new space and location in the Stein-Mart and The Fresh Market- anchored plaza. “Because the location is small, we can pay a lot of attention to every customer,” said Horikawa, who added that every member of their staff feels the same way. “Everyone who works here is a special part of our team. Each individual really takes pride in their work.”
Sunflower Cafe also offers lunch specials including a popular bento box menu which includes a choice of entree, a soup, salad and rice or vegetable and sushi combos with soup and salad. Beer, wine and saki are also available.
For more information, visit www.sunflowercafe.net or call 657-8744. Sunflower Cafe is located at 3452 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. and is open Monday-Friday 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m., Saturday 12 Noon-9 p.m. and Sunday 12 Noon-8:30 p.m.
By Kate Quesada Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Restaurants & Food No comments