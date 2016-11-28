Witness The Wonder Of Jesus Through One Man’s Eyes At Bell Shoals Baptist Church

By Amanda Boston
Bell Shoals Baptist Church invites you to experience The Wonder of Jesus Through One Man’s Eyes, a musical and theatrical production, at the Brandon campus on Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11 at 6:00 p.m.
This Christmas performance is presented from a unique perspective as it retells the story of Jesus’ life through one of his disciples. The event is free, open to the public, and suitable for all ages.
This year’s production is not your typical Christmas pageantry with its cast fashioned in archaic costumes gathered around the babe in the manger. But rest assured, the play is biblically sound and transports the audience back 2000 years to the birth of Jesus. The story also continues with a depiction of Jesus’s ministry, death, and resurrection through the eyes of Simon Peter.
The Wonder of Jesus Through One Man’s Eyes is the brainchild of Worship Pastor Jason Millsaps, who began collaborating in February with long time friend and award-winning Christian narrator and scriptwriter, Mac McConnell.
The multi-talented McConnell, also known for his brilliant 6 one-man dramas, will portray Simon Peter in the production. Millsaps’ vision is a fresh approach to the Christmas message presenting the full Gospel with a modern day emphasis. According to Millsaps, “It’s going to be a memorable and powerful night.”
The Bell Shoals’ Worship Choir and Orchestra is set to tickle the ears of the audience with a more contemporary vibe of Christmas tunes. The ensemble welcomes Dave Cleveland, one of the world’s premier guitarists, who has recorded and toured with top music artists like Steven Curtis Chapman, Point of Grace, and Michael W. Smith.
In addition to the spectacular music and stage talent, a free app called Offline Lights is available for download. Although the app is not essential for viewing, it will add some fun elements to enhance the audience’s experience.
Bell Shoals Baptist Church of Brandon is located at 2102 Bell Shoals Road, Brandon. For more information on the event, please contact the church at 689-4229 or visit www.bellshoals.com/brandon or on social media [Facebook, Instagram & Twitter] @bellshoals.
November 28, 2016
Witness The Wonder Of Jesus Through One Man’s Eyes At Bell Shoals Baptist Church
By Amanda Boston
Bell Shoals Baptist Church invites you to experience The Wonder of Jesus Through One Man’s Eyes, a musical and theatrical production, at the Brandon campus on Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11 at 6:00 p.m.
This Christmas performance is presented from a unique perspective as it retells the story of Jesus’ life through one of his disciples. The event is free, open to the public, and suitable for all ages.
This year’s production is not your typical Christmas pageantry with its cast fashioned in archaic costumes gathered around the babe in the manger. But rest assured, the play is biblically sound and transports the audience back 2000 years to the birth of Jesus. The story also continues with a depiction of Jesus’s ministry, death, and resurrection through the eyes of Simon Peter.
The Wonder of Jesus Through One Man’s Eyes is the brainchild of Worship Pastor Jason Millsaps, who began collaborating in February with long time friend and award-winning Christian narrator and scriptwriter, Mac McConnell.
The multi-talented McConnell, also known for his brilliant 6 one-man dramas, will portray Simon Peter in the production. Millsaps’ vision is a fresh approach to the Christmas message presenting the full Gospel with a modern day emphasis. According to Millsaps, “It’s going to be a memorable and powerful night.”
The Bell Shoals’ Worship Choir and Orchestra is set to tickle the ears of the audience with a more contemporary vibe of Christmas tunes. The ensemble welcomes Dave Cleveland, one of the world’s premier guitarists, who has recorded and toured with top music artists like Steven Curtis Chapman, Point of Grace, and Michael W. Smith.
In addition to the spectacular music and stage talent, a free app called Offline Lights is available for download. Although the app is not essential for viewing, it will add some fun elements to enhance the audience’s experience.
Bell Shoals Baptist Church of Brandon is located at 2102 Bell Shoals Road, Brandon. For more information on the event, please contact the church at 689-4229 or visit www.bellshoals.com/brandon or on social media [Facebook, Instagram & Twitter] @bellshoals.
By Press Release News No comments