December 15, 2016
Local Bikers Gear Up For Annual Gibtown Bikefest
By Tamas Mondovics
Considered by many, as one of Florida’s most entertaining bikefests, 2017 Annual Gibtown Motorcycle Rally is just around the corner.
Proudly presented by the Fran Haasch Law Group, the family-oriented event is guaranteed to draw a large crowd, with plenty of room for thousands of bikes.
The festivities are scheduled to kickoff on Friday, January 13 and run through Sunday, January 15, 2017, at the five-acre International Independent Showmen’s Association IISA Club Grounds, 6915 Riverview Dr. in Riverview.
Also known as the Showman’s Bikefest, the free event will feature free parking and free live entertainment with bands to include Greg Billings, Marshall Tucker, Black Honkeys, Randy McNeely, Blackwater Jack, Big Engine just to name a few. Stunt shows, food and beverage vendors, and merchandise vendors are promising to keep all visitors entertained.
“This is our 12th season in a row, and we are expecting up to 30,000 visitors for the duration of the event, which will officially began on Friday afternoon at 3 p.m.,” said vendor coordinator Craig Fletcher.
Fletcher added that last year the event saw more than 40 vendors, but organizers are expecting more this year.
The IISA has been an integral part of the Gibsonton and Riverview area for almost 50 years and has been the permanent and winter home to many Carnival Showmen and Circus performers.
As the ideal location for the annual event, the IISA Club grounds have become a place for those in the outdoor amusement industry to come together, share stories of the past seasons as well as to make arrangements for the next.
One of the IISA’s newest projects was the completion of the Showmen’s Museum, a large free standing building, boasting of historical artifacts, photos, while large advertising banners depict the evolution of the outdoor amusement industry. Bikefest visitors are encouraged to stop by the museum and walk through the history of days gone by.
With a long history under its belt, the Showmen’s Bikefest has become a major Florida event ensuring organizers’ confidence in its current and continued success. For information visit, www.gibtownmotorcyclerally.com.
By Tamas Mondovics Brandon, Events, Riverview/Apollo Beach No comments