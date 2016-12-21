Winter Jam Tour Spectacular And Its Founder Return to Tampa

By Amanda Boston
The highly anticipated Winter Jam Tour Spectacular returns to Tampa’s Amalie Arena on Saturday, January 14 at 6:00 p.m. With household names like Crowder, Britt Nicole, NewSong, Tenth Avenue North, Colton Dixon, and Andy Mineo, it is Christian music’s largest annual tour. Celebrated evangelist and author Tony Nolan also joins the fun, along with new and upcoming Christian artists.
The tour kicked off in 1995 with the objective to reach a higher populace with the gospel of Christ. In lieu of costly ticket sales, Winter Jam adopted a first come, first service admission policy of only $10 at the door. With the impressive lineup of contemporary Christian artists coupled with reasonably priced tickets, venues have the tendency to sell out quickly. With that in mind, patrons may opt to become a premium member of Jam Nation, which allows for early admittance at 3:30 p.m. with a Pre-Jam party at 5:00 p.m.
For over two decades, the powerful platform has consistently grown in popularity. At the conclusion of last year’s Winter Jam Tour, more than 700,000 people attended throughout the country breaking the previous year’s attendance record. With an expectation of a greater turnout, Winter Jam 2017 will play in 46 cities from January to April.
Despite the Grammy-nominated artists drawing in a multitude of fans, undoubtedly the most famous headliner is Jesus Christ. From start to finish the musicians, speakers, and special guests unite to glorify God and spread the love of Jesus. In October, Winter Jam founder, Eddie Carswell of NewSong announced he would join the 2017 tour and stated, “I’m so excited to hit the road with all these amazing artists for 46 nights of fantastic music and life-changing ministry. As we look ahead to 2017, our prayer is simply that God will continue to bless this tour and use it for His glory.”
For more information, visit www.jamtour.com. Follow Winter Jam on Twitter and Instagram @winterjamtour. Amalie Arena is located at 401 Channelside Dr., Tampa.
