Your Monthly Catch: Local Happenings In Our Community

Brandon Lions Club Sold Luminaries To Raise Funds For Eye And Hearing Organizations
How to build 750 luminaries kits? You get muscular men and boys to fill plastic bags of sand outdoors while indoors you set up a production line to make the kits of 15 bags/candles/cups and put them in a large plastic bag for easy handling.
All this was accomplished in a matter of three hours by Lions Club Members, along with other volunteer help, including eight members of Boy Scout Troop 61 from Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale.
The Brandon Lions Club has been selling these kits for over 10 years, which are used to put on display Christmas Eve by lighting the candles put into white bags which have sand as ballast. They are put along driveways and sidewalks when the candles are lit make for an evening scenic presentation especially in local subdivisions. Proceeds will be donated to 501(C3) organizations and special eye/hearing care cases. For more information on the Brandon Lions Club, visit www.brandonlions.org/.
St. Anne Catholic Church Hosts Chamber Luncheon
As Saint Anne’s Diamond Jubilee year came to an end in November, the Parish hosted lunch for the South Shore Chamber of Commerce.
The event included a self-directed tour of the church. The invitees were greeted by Saint Anne staff, which provided booklets with details on the significance of different aspects of the church and were readily available to answer any questions. Following the tour, participants enjoyed a wonderful buffet-style lunch in St. Joachim Hall. Approximately 20 local businesses were represented at the occasion.
Saint Anne Catholic Church is located at U.S. Hwy. 41 and 11th Avenue N.E. in Ruskin. For more information about the Parish, call the Parish Office at 645-1714, or visit SaintAnneRuskin.org.
Celebrate the New Year With Brandon Christian Women’s Connection
The Brandon Christian Women’s Connection celebrate the New Year with a Black and White Luncheon “New Year, New Vision” on Monday January 9, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in The Special Events Center, 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon. The cost is $15 and first time guests pay $10. Entertainment will be the Cornwell twins and the speaker is Erv Smith. Please call Lillie at 740-0098 by Monday, January 2 to make reservations.
Local Knights Of Columbus Council Receives Top International Award
Knights of Columbus Council 15675 of Riverview has earned the distinction of Star Council, one of the organization’ top awards, for the 2015-2016 fraternal year. The organization’s headquarters, located in New Haven, Connecticut, made the announcement. The award recognizes overall excellence in the areas of membership recruitment and retention, promotion of fraternal insurance program, and sponsorship of service-oriented activities. The award was presented to the membership by District Deputy Mark Anderson at a special ceremony held on December 4. “Receiving the Star Council Award is quite an honor for us. We’re extremely proud of this accomplishment,” proclaimed Grand Knight Dave Farrugia, head of the local council.
Community United in Prayer Event Sponsored By Beauty Of A Woman Ministry
Beauty of a Woman Ministry (BOW) is a non-profit organization aimed to equip low to moderate income females with tools needed to be successful and productive, spiritually, economically and socially.
BOW is sponsoring a Prayer event and is calling all Pastors, business leaders members of the community to join together on Saturday, January 14 from 8-10 a.m. for a Special Day of Prayer for the President-elect and our nation. This event will take place at New Macedonia M.B. Church, 3402 E. Deleuil Ave. in Tampa. For more information, call 380-9583.
December 21, 2016
Your Monthly Catch: Local Happenings In Our Community
