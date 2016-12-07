Amazon Offers New Convenience Lockers For Merchandise Pick Ups And Returns

By Michelle Colesanti
You don’t have to spend time any more waiting for your Amazon delivery to make it to your house. Since last summer, Amazon gives consumers a new option for their deliveries – Amazon Lockers.
Once your package is delivered to the Locker location that you choose, you will receive an email to let you know it’s available for pick up. Many Locker locations have early morning and late evening hours, some even offering 24 hour service. You can also make returns using the locker.
Jim Billimoria from Amazon Corporate Communications said, “We have nearly 20 Lockers in the area since late this summer. Amazon Lockers are a safe, secure, and convenient way for our customers to receive their Amazon packages and can do so at any time up to three business days after their order has been delivered to a Locker.”
Local residents think this is a great option that Amazon offers. Patricia Tracy thought it had another great use especially around holiday time. “If you are getting a gift for someone in your house, you can pick it up at one of the lockers so that they won’t see it.”
You can find Amazon Locker locations when selecting a shipping address during the checkout process or when adding a new address in your account. Locker sites are given individual names. Each Locker has a name because it’s an easy way for our customers to identify them,” commented Billimoria.
Currently there are five locations within the south Hillsborough County corridor to choose from. Many more locations are expected as the program grows.
Locally, they can be found at: Amazon Locker “Rigsby”, located at 10016 McMullen Rd. in Riverview at the 7-Eleven, Riverview, Amazon Locker “Ethan”, located at 9817 US Hwy. 301 S in Riverview at the 7-Eleven, Amazon Locker “Boulder”, located at 3353 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico at Speedway, Amazon Locker “Diana”, located at 1020 S Kings Ave. in Brandon at the 7-Eleven, and Amazon Locker “Vienna”, located at 3629 E SR60 in Valrico at the 7-Eleven.
More info about Amazon Lockers can be at www.amazon.com/Locker. To find a Locker close to you, visit www.amazon.com/findalocker.
