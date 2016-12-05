Story and photos by Tamas Mondovics
December 5, 2016
Barrington, Hosts Randall And Burns In Three-Way Mid-Season Track And Field Meet At Newsome High School
Story and photos by Tamas Mondovics
Young athletes from Barrington, Randall and Burns Middle Schools got a chance to measure up their skills during a mid season 3-way track meet last month.
The event, which enjoyed a great turnout with close to 100 students participating, was held at the Newsome High School stadium, officially hosted by the Barrington Middle School Bolts.
Especially proud of his girls performance, four-year Barrington Lady Bolts Track team coach, Scott Hottenstein spoke highly of the contest results.
“This is probably the most talented team Barrington has had in the past four years,” Hottenstein said, adding, “more importantly, they are a great group of girls who have a positive attitude, concentrate on their objectives, and give their best effort on the track, in the classroom, and at home.”
Hottenstein emphasized that coaching his team “has been a privilege and fun to watch the girls achieve their potential.”
Randall Hawks Coach Stacey Fett and Coach Cat Randall have taken much pride in their track and field team. Not only are they a hard working group of athletes, but respectful to the coaches, to each other and other students from other schools they are competing with in the meets.
Barrington, Randall and Burns share the district line up with Shields and Eisenhower Middle Schools.
Come out to support the middle schools at the area Cluster Track and Field meet, Wednesday, November 30, at 6 p.m. at Newsome High School. Those who qualify will move on to the Hillsborough County Track Championship, Wednesday, December 7.
For more information about Barrington, Randall and Burns Middle schools, please visit www.sdhc.k12.fl.us.
By Tamas Mondovics Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Sports No comments