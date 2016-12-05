Bloomingdale Athletes Commit On Signing Day With Their Future Schools

By Nick Nahas
Three Bloomingdale High School student-athletes are one step closer to achieving their dreams of becoming college athletes after officially signing on the dotted line with their schools on National Signing Day in a room full of their families and friends.
“It feels so awesome, I’m relieved and excited,” said Emily Doyle, West Virginia Wesleyan volleyball commit. “I just want to go right now, I’m so excited.” A BSHS volleyball standout, Doyle will major in psychology and eventually wants to get her PhD. Doyle, along with baseball stars Cody Wilson and Nate Chevalier, sat beside each other while they signed their National Letters of Intent.
Cody Wilson, Bloomingdale second baseman, signed with UNC Asheville. “When I went up there to visit the campus it felt perfect for me. It has small classes and I loved the coach. “I feel like I will fit in perfectly there,” Wilson said. Wilson is a four-year starter who has made a huge difference with both his glove and his bat. His older brother Austin and cousin Kam both played for the Bulls as well. He will major in business.
Wilson and teammate Chevalier have played together for four straight seasons at Bloomingdale, as well as for the Ostingers, an AAU team. Chevalier has started every high school game in centerfield since he was a freshman. As a freshman, Chevalier scored the game-winning run in the state semifinals against Park Vista, sending Bloomingdale to its first state championship game appearance in school history. Chevalier, who signed with Division 2 national champs, Nova Southeastern University, wants to end his high school career in style. “I want to win the state championship. I want to get the team there and to lead by example,” he said. He plans on majoring in physical therapy sports exercise.
Doyle’s high school career ended last month in a heartbreaking five-set match against East Lake. Doyle led her team with a total of 191 kills and 128 digs this past season (she had 107 more kills than her next closest teammate). She will leave an outstanding legacy at Bloomingdale, after leading the Bulls to district championships in both her freshman and senior seasons.
As for Wilson and Chevalier, they will start their final high school season in February. Bloomingdale head baseball coach Kris Wilken said he will miss writing both of their names in the lineup card, after penciling in their names the last four years. “Their talent sticks out first and foremost, but their work ethic is off the charts and through the roof, and that’s why they will get to play at the next level,” he said.
