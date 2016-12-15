Brandon Rotary Builds A Rotary Event Center In Brandon

Rotary Club is a group of community leaders that come together to exchange ideas and put them into action to make a lasting difference in the Brandon community and beyond. They have served the Brandon community for over 54 years and have raised more than $1.6 million in charity support, have done countless service projects impacting individuals, companies and organizations all while creating a positive change in the community. The rotary is currently working on building a rotary event center.
“The rotary event center is going to hopefully open mid-February and it is located at 3007 S. Kings Avenue in Brandon,” said Chris McGuire, the rotary’s public relations director. “The center idea came about because of the headaches the rotary club dealt with in finding a home to host weekly meetings that could accommodate 60 people per week. The center is going to be used as a permanent home and gathering space for the Brandon Rotary Club to host regular weekly meetings and host social gatherings.” The center will also be available for the community and community organizations to rent to events.
The Brandon Rotary Club is most excited about having a permanent home. “We believe the center will build better relationships within the club through our social events and that it will be beneficial in the community learning about rotary and what our club does in the community,” McGuire said. “The center will be a spotlight on rotary within Tampa Bay area as a place where the local rotary clubs can come together.”
The rotary has also been hosting their Wild Game Night for more than 41 years. “Wild Game Night takes place at Lupton’s Boggy Bottom Ranch,” McGuire said. “All proceeds from Wild Game Night are donated to local charities. In past years, the event has raised $40,000 to $60,000 per year for local charities.” Wild Game Nig ht will be held on Friday, March 3 from 6 to 10 p.m. and will feature an open bar, wild game dinner with complimentary beverages, door prizes and raffle. Regular admission tickets are $100 and $150 for VIP Tickets. Sponsorships are available as well and those levels are the Big Boar for $1200, the Boar Hog $700 and the Wild Turkey $400. To learn more about the Brandon Rotary or to attend Wild Game Night or sponsor the event, visit www.brandonrotary.org or call McGuire at 468-6889.
December 15, 2016
Brandon Rotary Builds A Rotary Event Center In Brandon
