December 9, 2016
Brenda Wade Team Presents Kid’s Place Donation
The Brenda Wade Real Estate Team and their business partners joined together for their 4th Annual “Partners in Giving” event at Brenda Wade’s office in Valrico on November 15 to benefit “A Kid’s Place” of Tampa Bay. Brenda said, “We love taking a season out of our business year to focus on giving back to the community. We are always looking for ways to share, but we as a team made a commitment four years ago to set aside a day to focus on raising money for a local charity.
Our “Partners In Giving” is based on the thought that together we can do more. We spend a day learning from our business partners and match every dollar that is contributed, so even though small, we can do our best to have an impact.” They raised $4,000 from the event, and then Brenda matched the amount for a total of $8,000. The Brenda Wade Team has given almost $25,000 in the past four years and is excited to see what they can accomplish in the years to come!
“A Kid’s Place” of Tampa Bay Development Director Deborah Thielen and Board of Director Treasurer Mark Tubb were on hand to receive the $8,000 check. “We really appreciate the tremendous support, from Brenda Wade, her team & business partners, as well as the community as a whole!” With its 60-bed facility, this unique non-profit organization in Lithia provides foster care and a loving home for abused, neglected or abandoned children, newborns through the age of 18.
In the six years of operation, “A Kid’s Place” has provided a home to more than 1,100 children and assisted more than 479 families. The campus sits on five acres with five 3,200 sq. ft. homes that replicate a safe, home-like environment in a neighborhood setting. The primary focus of “A Kid’s Place” aims to keep sibling groups together in a safe and stable surrounding until a more permanent placement can be administered. “The Brenda Wade Real Estate Team is honored to pull alongside of this outstanding organization that provides home for children in need,” exclaimed Brenda Wade.
For more information about “A Kid’s Place”, visit http://www.akidsplacetb.org.
By Tatiana Ortiz Charity or Non-Profit Story, Valrico No comments