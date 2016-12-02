Build A Toy With Santa At MOSI

By Grayson Kamm
It looks like too many boys and girls have been good this year, because Santa is running out of room
at the North Pole and he’s adding an extra Santa’s Workshop at the Museum of Science & Industry (MOSI) in Tampa. He needs your help to make sure his elves can make all of the toys they’ll need for this holiday season.
Included with MOSI admission, kids can come to the Idea Zone® creativity lab and make real toys to take home and give to family and friends. Santa’s Workshop at MOSI continues through January 3, 2017. Santa himself will visit the workshop during the first three weekends in December (see below for details).
Idea Zone® at MOSI will become a Minecraft-inspired winter wonderland, complete with a cubic Christmas tree and Minecraft model train. With help from MOSI’s elf-trained staff, guests can get hands-on with: cardboard creatures, retro toy-building classes, Santa Sleuths – MOSI’s Elf on a Shelf has raided MOSI’s secret stocking full of 3D-printed toys a few good Santa Sleuths are being sought to join in the reindeer game and help find the lost toys hidden around MOSI, and live science shows.
Santa Claus will be dropping by his workshop to share pointers and holiday cheer with his toy-making helpers. Come take a photo with Santa Claus at MOSI from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. Santa will be back at MOSI for brief 90-minute visits on December 4, 10, 11, 17, and 18.
“To me, the best kind of gift is a gift you make yourself – especially if you’re a kid. Santa’s Workshop at MOSI gives kids the chance to show their creative sides and make something memorable and unique for a friend or family member, instead of only choosing a gift offa shelf,” said Molly Demeulenaere, MOSI President & CEO.
No reservations are necessary and hands-on Santa’s Workshop activities are included with MOSI general admission. MOSI is open every Tuesday through Sunday and is closed seasonally on some Mondays, visit mosi.org for daily hours.
