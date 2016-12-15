Chanukah Events, New Year Luncheon & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Jewish Discovery Center Of Brandon Offers Local Chanukah Events Featuring Menorah Lightings
The Winthrop Menorah Lighting & Laser Show – Monday, December 26 at 6 p.m. in Winthrop Town Centre (near Aveda), 6037 Commerce Ave. in Riverview. It will feature
a Chanukah laser show by Full Color Lasers, Tony the Balloon Guy, face painting, a giant nine ft. Menorah, Chanukah craft, hot latkes and chocolate gelt. This event is free of charge and no RSVP required. For more information, contact 571-8100 or jewishbrandon.com.
A Menorah Lighting – Park Square in Fishhawk Ranch on Wednesday, December 28 at 6 p.m. featuring a giant nine ft. Menorah, hot latkes, chocolate gelt and Chanukah music. This event is free and no RSVP is required. For more information, contact 571-8100 or jewishbrandon.com.
Chanukah Klezmer Festival will take place on Tuesday, December 27 at 4:30 p.m. at Sun City Center Chamber of Commerce, 1651 Sun City Center Plaza.
It will feature Live Klezmer music by the Fraylach band, a giant 9 ft. Menorah. Handmade NY style potato knishes and Matzah ball soup will be available for purchase. Admission is free. To reserve a seat, call 571-8100 or visit jewishbrandon.com/rsvp.
Celebrate the New Year With Brandon Christian Women’s Connection
The Brandon Christian Women’s Connection celebrate the New Year with a Black and White Luncheon “New Year, New Vision” on Monday January 9, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in The Special Events Center, 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon. The cost is $15 and first time guests pay $10. Entertainment will be the Cornwell twins and the speaker is Erv Smith. Please call Lillie at 740-0098 by Monday, January 2 to make reservations.
Jewish Art History Lecture At Congregation Beth Shalom
The Lifelong Learning Committee of Congregation Beth Shalom of Brandon is pleased to announce that the lecture and slide program on Jewish Art History with Susan Fader has been rescheduled for Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 4 p.m. at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon.
This in depth presentation will look at Jewish art from its origins to the 16th-18th centuries and then the 1930’s. We will learn about artists of victims and survivors of WWII and how their art reflects their individual experiences. The presentation will end with a look at artwork by Jewish artists of the1950s to present time. Their art will provide an understanding of how Jewish culture and history continues to be expressed through their work. Slides of the art will be shown throughout the talk.
Susan Fader, the daughter of Holocaust survivors, is a life-long professional artist with a degree from Philadelphia College of Art. Before retiring in Florida with her husband, she owned, and operated, three art-related businesses. She now enjoys working as a staff art instructor in a 55+ community. In addition, she teaches art at libraries and other adult education programs.
There is no cost for admission, but a donation to Congregation Beth Shalom is suggested.
Interested parties may call either the office at 681-6547 or Sheila Fishman, Lifelong Learning Chairperson, at 833-7843 for further information and to confirm your attendance.
Chanukah Events, New Year Luncheon & More…
