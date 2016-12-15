Chick-fil-A Christmas Coffee At Brandon Town Center Welcomes New Owners

By Tatiana Ortiz
The sound of the well-known Christmas tune Jingle Bells, rang throughout the food court at Westfield Brandon Mall on November 30. Liz Stewart led the Riverview High School Show Choir as they performed their rendition of the song. Various chamber members attended to celebrate Paul and Tammy’s Annual Chick-fil-A Christmas Coffee. Attendees had the opportunity to consume breakfast, which Chick-fil-A served.
Paul Holmberg and Tammy Holmberg own the Chick-fil-A at Westfield Brandon Mall and the Lake Brandon Village Causeway location as the franchised restaurant operators. This will be the last year that the Holmbergs will honor their Chick-fil-A Christmas Coffee event at Westfield Brandon Mall. The Holmbergs will be transferring to Chick-fil-A South Brandon at 2010 Bloomingdale Ave., which will open in January 2017.
“For the past 15 years, we hosted this event at the Causeway location and then the past three years at Westfield Brandon Mall,” Tammy Holmberg said. “Christmas is our favorite time of year and we love to share that with our friends in the community.”
Dawn Redmon from the Chick-fil-A in Creekwood Bradenton, will be the new owner and franchised restaurant operator at the Westfield Brandon Mall location. Her husband Scott Redmon will also come on board as the restaurant marketing director and work with community events. Dawn began her journey several years ago with Chick-fil-A in a red shirt and knew the opportunity seemed too great to pass up. She worked alongside Franchised Restaurant Operator Johnathan Ith from the Creekwood location. Dawn mentioned that she feels humbled and honored to be chosen as a Chick-fil-A owner.
The city of Brandon feels like home to Dawn because she grew up in the area. She also looks forward to learning and growing with the people in the community.
“I would love for people to come by and say hello,” Dawn said.
For more information about Chick-fil-A Westfield Brandon, visit http://www.cfarestaurant.com/westfieldbrandon/home. It is located at 519 Brandon Town Center Mall in Brandon. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 9 a.m.- 9 p.m. Call 654-6769.
